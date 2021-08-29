“Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are statistical magicians”: The Lakers teammates have some of the most impressive career highs in all major categories of the game.

New Laker teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have some of the most impressive career highs in all major categories of the game.

The LA Lakers recently acquired former MVP, Russell Westbrook. Thus joining forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Brodie is coming off a great regular season, becoming the all-time leader in triple-doubles.

The 9x All-Star has averaged a triple-double in the last 3 of his 4 seasons. There is no doubt that Westbrook is a statistical machine. A career 23.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 8.5 APG, and 1.7 SPG. The superstar has led the league in assists twice.

Superstar LeBron James is entering his 19th year in the league, with the upcoming 2021-22 season. The 4x NBA champion ranks 3rd current on the all-time leading scorer’s list with 35,367 points.

James ranks 8th on the all-time assist leader list with 9696 of them. He is the only active player apart from Chris Paul on the list.

A recent statistic shows Westbrook and James have some incredible stats in all four major categories.

According to a Reddit user, Westbrook and James have some of the best career highs in all four major aspects of the game in recent times.

In the 13 seasons Westbrook has played so far, he’s had come stupendous performances in all major aspects of the game. The former OKC star has a career-high 58 points, 21 rebounds, 24 assists, 4 blocks, and 8 steals.

His Lakers teammate LeBron James in many eyes regarded as the GOAT. The superstar has had a career-high 61 points, 19 rebounds, 19 assists, 7 blocks, and 5 steals.

An interesting observation here is 6″3′ Westbrook having more rebounds than 6″8′ LeBron James. At the same time, James has more assists than Brodie.

With Westbrook and James joining forces for the upcoming NBA season. We might witness some never before seen greatness on the NBA hardwood.