Dwyane Wade Doesn’t Believe He Could Handle The Hate LeBron James Got From Cleveland Post 2010

As beloved as LeBron James is today, the public sentiment surrounding the Kid From Akron was drastically different 15 years ago. The decision to leave Cleveland in 2010 earned James the ire of his hometown, and as someone who witnessed it closely, Dwyane Wade has nothing but respect for how he handled the hate.

During his recent appearance on Lou Williams’ podcast, D-Wade reflected on James’ first game back in Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat. Fans at the Quicken Loans Arena weren’t just using signs and chants to express their anger, they were also throwing batteries on the court, a Heat security guard reported.

For Wade, it was a whole new experience, and he candidly shared his perspective on that game from December 2010. “I’ve never saw that before in my life. Hate. I’ve never seen hate up close and personal like that,” the three-time NBA champion shared.

“Before the Cleveland game, bro, we in the locker room and it feel like the crowd is right here in the locker room with us… They had to build a tunnel for us to walk out so people not throwing shit and spitting on us,” Wade revealed.

Williams added how stunning it was that James not only handled that kind of pressure but that he returned to Cleveland after facing so much hate from the fanbase.

“I don’t know if I could have did it,” responded Wade. “When he went back, I was like, ‘Bro, you are a stronger man than me.’ But I looked at that too, I said it’s a bigger calling on his life. Ultimately, his goal was to go back and do what he promised, and that was to win a championship for Cleveland.”

That’s exactly what LeBron achieved. He later reflected on how that game from 2010 and his championship parade from 2016 remain the most unforgettable moments of his storied career.

LeBron James described the 2010 game as ‘eerie’

For Cleveland’s fanbase, who had suffered a long drought of success in the sports world, James’ departure after seven seasons was a betrayal second to none.

From videos of fans burning his jersey to pointed remarks from the franchise’s owner, the criticism was hard to miss. And going into his first game against the Cavaliers, LeBron knew he was going to face a challenge like no other.

“Everybody knew the emotions behind it. Cable television made sure that they captured every moment. It was an eerie feeling, just going back,” the four-time MVP told Brian Windhorst in 2018. “It was probably the loudest I’ve ever heard boos in my life. I felt the animosity. I felt the scrutiny. But once the ball was tipped, I’m in my safe haven,” James added.

Bron exploded for 38 points against his former team, tallying 24 of them in the third quarter. By the end of that period, his Heat held a 30-point lead, allowing James to check out of the game. He wouldn’t touch the floor during the fourth, seeing out a comfortable 118-90 victory from the bench.

“I will never forget Dec. 2, 2010, and I will never forget us winning the championship in 2016 and that parade. Those are two things that will always be instilled in me for the rest of my career. It’s both. There’s a negative side and there’s a positive side to it,” LeBron reflected.

Over his 22-season career, the King has certainly seen it all. Part of the reason he has achieved so much success without lapping up controversy is the maturity with which he has handled the ups and downs of being a sports icon.