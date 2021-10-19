“JJ Redick and Tyler Herro are like black white guys!”: When Jimmy Butler hilariously praised his Heat teammate and retired Sixers sharpshooter for their attitude

According to Jimmy Buckets, JJ Redick and Tyler Herro are very much ‘black’ when it comes to the way they approach basketball.

If Ben Simmons is a -10 for team chemistry, Jimmy Butler is like the exact opposite. The Heat star and former Sixers, Wolves and Bulls All-Star has had an admirable career trajectory.

Butler has been one of the most reliable producers at the wing position over the past 7 seasons. But it wasn’t always that way – he was drafted by the Bulls with the 30th pick as a project.

It is a testament to the Tomball, Texas-born lad’s work ethic and competitive spirit that he got to the point where he is today, and has been for a while. And as any ardent NBA fan would know, Jimmy G Buckets is one hell of a locker room guy as well.

The 32-year-old is among the league’s most entertaining, yet wholesome characters. His camaraderie with his coworkers, competitors and indeed, whoever he meets, makes him a unique guy. This seemingly carefree, yet sensitive attitude of his shines through even in interviews.

Jimmy Butler hilariously praised Tyler Herro for his attitude on the JJ Redick pod

Jimmy Butler was one of the last guests on Redick’s podcast before the NBA announced the league suspension in March 2020. This was a highly illuminating episode, especially for those interested in the Sixers’ locker room atmosphere.

Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid and JJ Redick were admirable supporting cast for Butler that year. They were knocked out of the playoffs agonizingly to a buzzer-beater by Kawhi in Game 7 of the 2nd round.

Jimmy Butler soon parted ways in the summer and ended up in Miami as part of a sign-and-trade. This was where he took rookie Tyler Herro under his wing. He had high words of praise for Herro on the JJ Redick podcast:

“He’s (Tyler Herro) a lot like you (Redick) man. In the sense that you’re like a black white guy, your steez and how you just go about it? When I first met JJ, I was like ‘He’s got some steez too!’ Tyler is the exact same way.”

“He can’t swim, which is stereotypical. So when I first met him, his manner and the way he talks, it just pi**es me off. And he’s got 2 younger brothers, and they’re the exact same way.”

