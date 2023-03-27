Amidst Simone Biles Uganda Comments, ‘Eerie’ Image Of 6’9 LeBron James With Olympic Gymnast Resurfaces

Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles is introduced as the homefield advantage captain before the game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Given just how popular athletes become once they cement their legacy in the respective annals of their sport’s history, it’s safe to say that they have quite a bit of influence over the ‘common man’. LeBron James and Simone Biles are two such names who have achieved everything that they had set out to achieve in the NBA and gymnastics, respectively.

Biles has recently come out in disapproval of a bill passed in Uganda that would make being a part of the LGBTQ+ community illegal, leading to lengthy prison sentences. She would take to Twitter to say, “for life, this is a little absurd. Love is love. Y’all be fighting for the wrong things.”

for life….. that’s a lil absurd love is love. y’all be fighting for the wrong things !!! https://t.co/D9OxvXbkNc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 23, 2023

Despite her not being a part of the LGBTQ+ community, she clearly feels strongly about what has taken place in the country. Another athlete who has used his power to shed light on a bevy of political situations is LeBron James. In fact, the two have actually met in the past.

Also read: “6 Finals Lost”: Shaquille O’Neal reignites GOAT Debate by Comparing 38 y/o Michael Jordan to LeBron James

LeBron James towered over Simone Biles in a throwback picture

LeBron James has made it very clear that he stands with the black community through and through. During the protests in 2020, he was extremely active in providing his support and was one of the leading athletes in the bubble alongside George Hill and the Milwaukee Bucks to suspend play due to the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

Simone’s recent comments about the anti-LGBTQ+ Ugandan bill has led to some comparisons being made between her and LeBron. This has resulted in quite the ‘eerie’ image of the two resurfacing from 2016 where Simone, who is 4’8 stood next to LeBron, who is 2 feet taller than her, standing at 6’9.

The Olympic gymnast isn’t a stranger to looking short next to NBA players as one of the most viral images regarding her next to a basketball player was when she stood next to none other than Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal stands at 7’1 and her next to him had her no taller than his waistline.

Also read: “I was Healing Faster Than Anybody”: LeBron James Visited a Miracle Doctor to Fix his Torn Tendon Without Surgery