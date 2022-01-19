“Dwyane Wade doesn’t seem to be smoking the same cigar as LeBron James?!”: NBA Twitter sparks a debate as the Lakers superstar and Carmelo Anthony celebrate The Flash’s 40th birthday

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were seen smoking cigars with Dwyane Wade at The Flash’s 40th birthday celebration.

On Monday night, Dwyane Wade started his 40th birthday celebrations by visiting the Crypto.com Arena for the Jazz-Lakers clash. Even though Wade is extremely good friends with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, he surely was cheering for the Utah Jazz, being a part-owner. However, in an extremely close battle, it was LAL who managed to grab a 101-95 win.

After the game, all 3 – D-Wade, Melo, and Bron, were seen enjoying themselves smoking cigars. Sure, it wasn’t the big party the former Heat legend wanted to throw in Miami, but The Flash seemed to have been enjoying his time with his friends, seeing him in the video LBJ posted on his Instagram.

LeBron and Carmelo linked up with Dwyane Wade to celebrate his birthday yesterday 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MqJ9S9EMVu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2022

NBA Twitter debate whether Dwyane Wade was smoking a cigar like LeBron James or not

As soon as the video went viral on social media, NBA Twitter couldn’t help themselves but pay attention to the cigars Bron and Dwyane were smoking. Judging from how the 3-time champ’s cigar looked and how he held it, several people believed Wade wasn’t smoking a cigar…

One of these cigars is not like the other… https://t.co/gMkwhm1qjT — Church Socks (@KarlousM) January 19, 2022

Bron when the NBA ask if that’s weed they saw… pic.twitter.com/P3Da5XFM80 — C-Recks (@lyric2go) January 19, 2022

Bron got a cigar but wade look like he smoking a blunt 🤣🤣🤣 look at the size difference , the way he holdin it, and the mf even looked at it like “damn this some good shit” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — TheNameIsSmoov (@SmoovDa_MC) January 18, 2022

If you in these comments thinking that’s a black and mild. Log off. It’s weed 😂 — FreezeTV🥶 (@MaxxFreeze) January 19, 2022

Drug test for Lebron in the morning lol — Arthur Smugworth (@cannoncreed) January 19, 2022

Whether it’s a cigar or not, Dwyane Wade surely seemed to have enjoyed his 40th birthday.