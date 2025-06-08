Dwyane Wade Expresses Disappointment In Himself For His 100+ Round Of Golf

Now that he’s done dominating opponents on the basketball court, Dwyane Wade has shifted his focus to a new sport: golf. While it doesn’t come with the same bright lights as the NBA, Wade has been vocal about how much he enjoys driving the ball down the fairway. That said, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.

He’s had some incredible highlights in the game of golf. The 13-time All-Star even scored a hole-in-one on a par-3 at the world-famous Pebble Beach course. Sadly, he didn’t pull off a similar stunt today.

On an 18-hole course, Wade took over 100 shots to finish. Not exactly All-Star numbers in the world of golf.

“When you know you’ve golfed a 100+ round and it’s not even over yet,” wrote the Hall of Famer via his Instagram Stories. This meant that Wade needed at least 100 strokes (shot attempts) to complete all 18 holes.

Between 90-100 strokes is where average players sit, but over 100 is what someone extremely poor at golf would shoot, below average, or not very good. And to make it worse, he still wasn’t finished with the round at the time of posting.

Wade puts forth an incredible effort at learning golf, but for lack of a better term, he’s still a work in progress. He’s passionate about the game, calling it a place where he likes to conduct business. The Heat legend even claimed he negotiated coming into the NBA as a minority owner during a round of golf.

Still, that 100+ stroke round must have humbled the NBA superstar a bit. It doesn’t mean he can’t improve over time, nor does he seem like the type to play competitively. But a performance like this doesn’t bode well for any future tournaments he might hope to enter.

Wade isn’t the only former baller hitting the fairway. Plenty of retired NBA legends have taken up golf, including Michael Jordan, Vince Carter, Charles Barkley, Ray Allen, and Steph Curry, who, of course, has a swing as smooth as his jumper.

Wade once commented on Curry’s golf skills, but added that he could not go pro

The news of Curry’s golf skills made waves in 2023 when he won the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament.

However, on an old episode of Wade’s podcast, he explained that although the accolade is impressive, it doesn’t mean The Chef could easily play alongside Tiger Woods.

“No,” said the Heat legend about Curry’s chances of going pro. “Stop disrespecting golf. Curry would be an amazing golfer, but he would not be a pro. That’s a whole different level,” he added.

The only thing is, Wade doesn’t seem to realize how committed Curry can be. Once he hangs up his NBA boots and no longer needs to shoot 3-pointers, who’s to say he won’t lock in on golf? Watch out, D-Wade — The Baby-Faced Assassin never forgets.