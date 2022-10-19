When Will LeBron James Pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? King James Could Break the All-Time Points Record As Early As January 18th 2023

One of the highly-anticipated moments of the 2022-2023 season is LeBron James surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time points record.

Entering Year 20, LeBron James has joined the esteemed group of 8 other legends to play 20 seasons or more in the NBA. In these two decades, King James has virtually achieved it all. Bron has been selected to the All-Star Game and has been an All-NBA Team member every season from his sophomore year onwards, won the MVP 4 times, lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy 4 times, and is also a 4-time Finals MVP.

At age 37, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar starts the 2022-2023 campaign with aspirations to achieve a feat that is much more impressive than any of his accolades. Entering this new season with 37,062 career points, the King is merely 1,325 points away from surpassing the 38,387-point mark, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time points record.

The 👑 is within reach of the scoring crown.

The one question that has been on every fan’s mind – when will LBJ manage to dethrone Kareem as the NBA’s all-time points leader?

If he averages 30 PPG, LeBron James could break the record in the 44th game of the campaign

Over the span of his illustrious 20-year career, Bron has a 27.1 PPG average. If the former scoring champ matches his career average, he would manage to shadow Abdul-Jabbar on January 28th, 2023 (49th game), when the Boston Celtics host the Lakers.

However, LeBron James is coming off a solid All-NBA year, where he managed to put up 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

If the 6-foot-9 forward picks up this season where he left off the previous one, and averages 30 points per game, he could clinch the record on January 18th, 2023 (44th game), when the Purple & Gold host the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena.

Realistically speaking, it might be pretty tough for an older LBJ to play all the games without missing a few due to day-to-day injuries. However, January-February is the time period when the King is projected to achieve “one of the most sought-after records in sports“.

A great start to Year 20

Despite the LA-based franchise’s 14-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on opening night, LeBron James had an impressive performance. Playing 35:12 minutes, the 1st pick of the 2003 draft managed to record a 31-point, 14-rebound, and 8-assist near triple-double.

LeBron year 20 debut: 31 PTS

14 REB

8 AST

Tied for 10th all-time in three pointers made.

Idealistically, The King could even break Jabbar’s record on January 15th, 2023 (42nd game), if he manages to continue averaging 31 points per game without being sidelined for any game.

However, this won’t be the primary thought in James’ mind. After suffering a loss on the opening game of their season, LeBron will aim to lead his side to their first win when LAL faces Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers in their upcoming clash on 20th October.

