Dwyane Wade Flexes His Own Finals Accomplishment While Congratulating Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On His Unique 30-Point-3 Steal Feat

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had an incredible start to his first-ever NBA Finals. He’s one of just four players to score 30+ points and have 3+ steals in back-to-back Finals games. It’s an elite list he finds himself on, alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Rick Barry. And Wade had to show some love to SGA for the accomplishment on his Instagram Story.

Advertisement

Is it really any surprise that the MVP has been playing the best so far in the series? Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 36 points, 5.5 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals per game. His play has overwhelmed the Indiana Pacers’ defense for all but the end of Game 1. Other than that, he’s looked comfortable and unshakeable.

That’s why, upon hearing about the incredible feat, Wade had to shout out Gilgeous-Alexander on his Instagram story.

“Elite finals company!” Wade wrote.

So far, it’s been a thrilling Finals between the OKC Thunder and the Pacers. And Wade has been essentially rooting for both sides. He’s a big fan of Tyrese Haliburton and has always respected Rick Carlisle. But at the same time, he loves what Gilgeous-Alexander has brought back to the league.

“He’s brought back not necessarily just the mid-range, but he’s brought back the game that we’re used to seeing star guys with the ball do,” Wade claimed on Time Out.

“He’s brought back, I’m going to get to my spot, I’m going to shoot over you because I’m bigger than you, I’m going to bump you. So yes, he is in the paint a lot, but he also has those relief buckets where he’s hitting those elbow, side-step mid-range pullups,” he added.

It’s the type of game that Wade played when he was a superstar with the Miami Heat. He would be patient, get to his spots, and rise for easy shots over smaller defenders. Steph Curry may have popularized a new way to play the game with the three-pointer, but Shai is demonstrating that the old style remains highly effective.

We all should know by now how elite Wade was when he played. He’s a three-time NBA Champion, a 13-time All-Star, and a Hall of Famer. So, it’s not surprising to see him show up on this list.

However, it is surprising how many lists Gilgeous-Alexander continues to work his way onto. At what point is he going to command the respect of the public and get over the “free throw merchant” slander? Now with an MVP, an elite mid-range efficiency, and crazy defensive statistics for a guard, it feels like he has a lot to stand on.

Yet, it also feels like the critics are louder than ever. Jokes are always funny and good for sports media. But what’s not funny is when those jokes get perpetuated so much that ESPN then has Doris Burke calling Gilgeous-Alexander a “free throw merchant” on live television.

It’s time that we listen to former players like Wade and accept the fact that SGA is just that good. And people better get used to it, because with his skill and the Thunder’s resources, he could eventually be one of the best to ever play the game.