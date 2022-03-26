“The MVP is the player that makes the most players valuable”: Josh Giddey spits raw truths as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid take on each other in the 2022 NBA MVP battle

Josh Giddey presents an extremely novel take about how NBA fans should view the MVP race between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

The topsy-turvy 2021-22 NBA season has seen a lot of changes take place in its MVP battle. While it started off with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant at the top, those 2 are no longer in contention.

Instead, we have 2020-21 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, 2-time NBA and former DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid locking horns with each other.

It’s been a while since basketball fans were treated to a race this close. The contenders’ stats speak for themselves.

Each MVP case in one sentence Jokic: Only 1 in top 10 PPG/RPG/APG

Giannis: Top 3 PPG & DPOY candidate

Embiid: Leads in 30p games

Tatum: Leads in +/-

Book: Top scorer on best team

Luka: Best H2H record vs other 6

Ja: First guard to lead in paint points Which is most compelling? pic.twitter.com/GagApp7hfe — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 26, 2022

The top 6 MVP candidates record vs each other: Luka: 7-2

Tatum: 6-5

Embiid: 4-4

Ja: 3-4

Giannis: 2-3

Jokic: 3-7 pic.twitter.com/dobpKqcIEo — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 22, 2022

Josh Giddey presents a unique take about how the 2021-22 NBA MVP race should be viewed

Josh Giddey, who was drafted by Sam Presti last year with hopes of becoming an all-around forward, has already belied a ton of expectations. While his shooting needs a ton of work, his offensive presence and feel for the game are amazingly good.

At the age of 18, Giddey has already set a number of rookie season records – including that for the youngest player to record a triple-double. This indicates a really bright future for the young Aussie, who also has a dedicated fanbase on NBA Reddit.

Josh Giddey went about posting on social media about the impending MVP race, but he was cryptic in doing so. Without revealing his pick, Giddey seems to indicate a subtle preference for Nikola Jokic through his latest tweet.

the most valuable player is the player that makes the most players valuable — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) March 26, 2022

Some troll or bot account tried to mess with the rookie in the replies, which also led to a prompt and effective ratio achieved by the Thunder youngster. The Aussie seems to be learning well from Twitter GOAT Kevin Durant, judging from the sting on this one.

U also see this ratio lil bro — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) March 26, 2022

