“Playing Longer Does Not Make You Better”: Skip Bayless Claims LeBron James is 9th Best All-Time

LeBron James’ recent 40k-point feat has fueled another edition of the GOAT conversation. Fans are wondering if LeBron has moved up the ladder in the conversation after reaching the milestone. FS1 NBA analyst Skip Bayless recently addressed the query and the outcome, as you might have guessed, was not in favor of the Lakers superstar. During the fan questions segment of The Skip Bayless Show, the host answered the question with his usual cynicism.

Bayless has been notorious for his takes on LBJ over the years. He now claims that he ranks the four-time NBA champion at number nine on his all-time list. Although the people placed ahead of him are all greats who deserve their position, Dominick from New York wanted to know if Bayless will move LeBron up after he reached 40k points.

During the show, Bayless said, “Before 40k points, I had LeBron 9th on my all-time list. After 40k points, I still have LeBron 9th on my all-time list. Because playing longer does not make you better or more valuable.”

Bayless has LeBron behind Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, and Larry Bird. As per the media veteran, LeBron is yet to surpass their legacy. He said that both Bird and Kobe were better shooters and better “clutch closers” than LBJ. The next four big men on Bayless’ list are also way ahead of LeBron in his opinion.

The veteran TV host added, “LeBron has never been the leader or the winner that Magic Johnson was from day one.” As for LeBron’s comparison with Jordan, the 72-year-old believes that there’s not even a competition between the two as MJ trumps LeBron in almost every major category. Bayless also compared their accomplishments, highlighting the difference between LBJ and MJ. He brought up Jordan’s 10 scoring titles to LeBron’s one. MJ won a DPOY which LBJ never did. And on top of everything, MJ went 6-0 in the Finals to LeBron’s 4-6.

Stephen A. Smith blasted the Lakers for losing on big nights

Yes, the Lakers are making history, mainly because of one player, but they’re also losing the games where the stakes are the highest. After the Lakers lost against the Nuggets on LeBron’s big night, Stephen A. Smith thrashed the team on his ESPN show. The 56-year-old said, “The Lakers opening season, they lose to the Nuggets. The night that Kobe’s statue is revealed, they lose that night. Tonight, LeBron passes 40k points, the only player in the NBA history to ever do it, they lose that game. Seems like the big moments the Lakers don’t measure up to.”

So, even with LeBron James and the Lakers registering some memorable nights for the franchise, it seems like all the effort on the court is going for a losing cause. That begs the question, is Skip Bayless right in his assessment? That the 40k career points milestone holds no real value?