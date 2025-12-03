Dwyane Wade Heaps Praise on Steph Curry for Energizing the Sneaker World With His Shoe Free Agency

With the level of talent on display these days in the NBA, there aren’t many players who could shake up the league just by wearing a certain pair of shoes. As he’s proven throughout his career, though, Stephen+ Curry isn’t just any player.

Advertisement

Steph is splitting from his longtime partner Under Armour, making him, in essence, a shoe free agent. Since the announcement last month, he’s exercised his newfound freedom by wearing a different pair of kicks from a variety of companies before Warriors games.

The two-time MVP has worn signature shoes from Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan recently. He’s also been spotted in a pair of purple Way of Wade Stingrays before playing the Miami Heat, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed by D-Wade himself.

“I appreciate you for the uptick in sales,” Wade said to Steph on his podcast, as he revealed that Steph’s move aligned perfectly with a new Way of Wade drop in late November. He then took a step back from his own self-interest to revel in what the Warriors star is doing on a larger scale.

“The homage and the storytelling and creation that Steph Curry is doing when it comes to his sneaker free agency conversation and moment is really, really dope,” he said. “And I think it’s sparked some energy back into the sneaker community and the world, because it’s been a little down.”

Wade praised Steph for understanding the moment and being so intentional with his actions. He’s mostly matches his shoe choices with the team he’s played against each night, energizing each fanbase and often bringing those players out to engage in the conversation online.

Usually, NBA fans love to speculate over which team an NBA free agent will choose to join. They’ve never had that chance with Steph, because he’s been loyal to the Warriors his entire career. Maybe that’s why his shoe free agency has sparked such a fervor, because it’s the only chance fans have to see him make a move and change things up.

Just as each of his movements on the court is designed to provoke a response from the defense, Steph knows exactly what he’s doing by lacing up so many classics. He’s building anticipation and creating excitement, and whenever he does finally make his choice, it’s going to create waves around the league.

Steph is one of the very few guys who could pull something like this off, and he’s managing it expertly. As many fans look ahead to how the Warriors will match up with their next opponent, just as many are tuning in to see what he’ll wear next.