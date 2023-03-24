“Jeanie Buss Was Pushing Her Dad”: Having Paid Shaquille O’Neal $166 M, Jerry Buss Denied 7ft 1″ Legend’s Return to LA

Shaquille O’Neal is by far one of the most dominant forces the NBA has ever seen. The 7’1″ center was an unstoppable force for 19 seasons, playing for a variety of teams. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq also played for the Lakers, Heat, Suns, Cavaliers, and Celtics.

The Big Aristotle played to the best of his ability on each and every one of those teams. But, his greatest spell came with the Los Angeles Lakers. Having played in LA from 1996 to 2004, Shaq averaged a stunning 27 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks while he was there, winning three NBA Championships in the process.

With stats and accolades like that, there can be no denying his legendary status. So, when he was about to enter his final season in the league, O’Neal considered two options. Move to Boston or return to LA. Both the Lakers’ faithful and Jeanie Buss were eager to see him back, but Dr. Jerry Buss vetoed the idea.

Shaquille O’Neal claims he was close to returning to the Lakers for his final season, but Dr. Buss said no

Shaquille O’Neal spent eight long seasons in sunny California. A place where he made a name for himself as one of the greatest of all time. And, given how well he did there, it comes as no surprise that the Buss family paid him a lofty $166 million for his services.

But, as Shaq’s time with the NBA was coming to an end in 2011, the big man had to choose the final team he wished to represent. Diesel was leaning toward the Celtics, but there were plenty who did not want the Laker legend to make the move. This includes the current President of the team, Jeanie Buss.

Ms. Buss was very interested in bringing O’Neal back to LA. After all, Phil Jackson was also on board with the idea. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. Why? Because as Shaq revealed in his book, Shaq Uncut, the team’s owner, the late Dr. Jerry Buss decided not to sign off on the move.

“There was some talk about me going back to the Lakers. Jeanie Buss was pushing her dad to consider it, and Phil Jackson would have signed off on it, but Dr. Buss wasn’t gonna go for that.”

At the end of the day, the big man finally ended up in Boston. But, one cannot help but imagine just what a final season in LA could have been like for the Hall of Famer.

Despite not returning to LA as a player, Shaq was immortalized by the Lakers with a statue

Shaq did not get the chance to play for the Lakers in his final season. But, it’s not like the franchise forgot about him. Especially considering the fact that they erected a statue in his honor in 2017.

Shaq’s statue has been unveiled. pic.twitter.com/MEJ1wkzetq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 25, 2017

Safe to say that O’Neal and the Lakers organization will be forever tied together. It is a match made in heaven and will continue to be for time immemorial.