Billionaire LeBron James needed lessons from Kevin Hart to fix his Charles Barkley-like tendencies

LeBron James once showed off what was a Charles Barkley-esque ability, during hilarious Samsung ad

There aren’t many things in the world that LeBron James isn’t good at.

Basketball? Potentially the greatest player to ever do it.

Finance? He’s a billionaire.

Other sports? Well, he is pretty great at football.

But, what about a different sport specifically? What about one of the most common ways for basketball players to relax during their downtime?

What about golf?

Believe it or not, the man doesn’t do so well in this game. And in 2014, his helplessness was on full, magnificent display, during a hilarious little advert, with Kevin Hart.

And so, without further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

LeBron James’s swing rivals that of Charles Barkley in famous Samsung commercial

Before we start off, here is Charles Barkley’s famously hilariously golf swing.

Got that? Drank it in?

Perfect!

Now, with that in mind, take a look at the commercial in question below.

You know, there might be some that might say there is serious competition here. But frankly, this is a no-brainer.

LeBron James’s ball went to the bottom of the lake (rather fitting, considering his and the Lakers’ most recent season).

But Charles Barkley? We didn’t see any ball sink like a rock.

Winner: The Chuckster.

