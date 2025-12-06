LeBron James Hilariously Reacts to His Rookie Card Selling for $5.2 Million

LeBron James’ NBA debut in 2003 changed the league forever. It marked the beginning of his era, one in which he established himself not just as a league great, but as one of the best to ever hoop. That is why the day he first laced up his boots ahead of an NBA game is so special. So, the fact that memorabilia from that day sold for millions should not come as a surprise.

James is self-aware. In an interview with trading cards company Topps, he was asked what he thinks his most valuable card was, and he understood that the answer had to be his rookie card. To be more specific, it’s actually the 2003/04 Upper Deck Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph card. It has his actual signature and a piece of the jersey he wore.

James, however, had no idea about the number. He said, “I heard it’s like crazy. And I happen to have like one or two of those things, locked in a vault somewhere, just in case I ever fall on hard times.” Little did James know how much one card had actually been sold for.

The host of this segment with the Los Angeles Lakers legend revealed how, in 2021, his rookie card got shipped for $5.2 million. James was flabbergasted.

LeBron was shook after hearing the price of his most valuable trading card… @KingJames pic.twitter.com/ZmyCPWrUTp — Topps (@Topps) December 5, 2025

It’s been four years since that transaction, which means that James’ rookie card will be even more valuable now. James has become the all-time NBA leading scorer since then, only strengthening his legacy. And the fact that only 23 of those had ever been made means that the valuation could very well touch eight figures.

With a laugh, James added, “Might need to go into that vault,” jokingly suggesting that he’s ready to cash in. He’s a billionaire, though. He doesn’t need the few extra millions.

James’ debut in the NBA was 23 years ago. Some players playing in the league today weren’t even born when The King was just a prince, stamping his authority and setting off to conquer the best basketball league in the world. Fast forward to today, and he’s a four-time champ, four-time MVP, and a 21-time All-Star.

Truly, he’s a great of the game. Now, 40, his days in the NBA are numbered. Enjoy him whilst you can.