LeBron James Hilariously Reacts to His Rookie Card Selling for $5.2 Million

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Dec 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after losing the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena

LeBron James’ NBA debut in 2003 changed the league forever. It marked the beginning of his era, one in which he established himself not just as a league great, but as one of the best to ever hoop. That is why the day he first laced up his boots ahead of an NBA game is so special. So, the fact that memorabilia from that day sold for millions should not come as a surprise.

James is self-aware. In an interview with trading cards company Topps, he was asked what he thinks his most valuable card was, and he understood that the answer had to be his rookie card. To be more specific, it’s actually the 2003/04 Upper Deck Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph card. It has his actual signature and a piece of the jersey he wore.

James, however, had no idea about the number. He said, “I heard it’s like crazy. And I happen to have like one or two of those things, locked in a vault somewhere, just in case I ever fall on hard times.” Little did James know how much one card had actually been sold for.

The host of this segment with the Los Angeles Lakers legend revealed how, in 2021, his rookie card got shipped for $5.2 million. James was flabbergasted.

It’s been four years since that transaction, which means that James’ rookie card will be even more valuable now. James has become the all-time NBA leading scorer since then, only strengthening his legacy. And the fact that only 23 of those had ever been made means that the valuation could very well touch eight figures.

With a laugh, James added, “Might need to go into that vault,” jokingly suggesting that he’s ready to cash in. He’s a billionaire, though. He doesn’t need the few extra millions.

James’ debut in the NBA was 23 years ago. Some players playing in the league today weren’t even born when The King was just a prince, stamping his authority and setting off to conquer the best basketball league in the world. Fast forward to today, and he’s a four-time champ, four-time MVP, and a 21-time All-Star.

Truly, he’s a great of the game. Now, 40, his days in the NBA are numbered. Enjoy him whilst you can.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

