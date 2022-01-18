“Dwyane Wade is clash, a combination of class and flash”: Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Isiah Thomas, Candace Parker, and Shaquille O’Neal send their wishes to the Heat legend on his 40th birthday

The TNT crew compiled a heartwarming video for Dwyane Wade, who recently turned 40-years of age.

Probably, one of the top 3 shooting guards of all time after Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade celebrated his 40th birthday. Fondly addressed as Flash by his fans, Wade is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. The most celebrated player in the Heat franchise history.

In his 16 seasons in the NBA, D-Wade averaged 22.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 5.4 APG, and 1.5 SPG. A career 48.0% shooter from the field, Wade was one of the most elite scorers in the league. The Heat superstar won 3 championships, having Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James as his teammates.

However, his best performance to date continues to be the 2006 NBA Finals. After being down 0-2 in the series, the Heat would win the next four games, clinching their franchise’s first-ever championship. Wade was the Finals MVP, averaging 34.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 3.8 APG, 2.7 SPG, and 1.0 BPG.

Also read: “Luka Doncic has really recorded more triple-doubles than all other players in Mavs history combined”: NBA Twitter commends the Slovenian MVP after posting his 41st career triple-double

Post hanging his basketball shoes in 2019, Wade has been seen essaying the role of a panelist on TNT. Recently, the broadcasting giant compiled a video of Wade’s close ones wishing him on turning 40-years of age.

TNT celebrates Dwyane Wade’s 40th birthday.

The Heat legend posted the following on Instagram, celebrating his big day with his families and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

On the occasion of his 40th birthday, TNT compiled a video asking Wade’s former teammates and colleagues to describe him in one word. The video featured Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Isiah Thomas, Candace Parker, and Shaquille O’Neal.

A special birthday message for our teammate, @DwyaneWade 🎥 (wait for it…😂) pic.twitter.com/LZncScY2ui — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 17, 2022

Inside the NBA co-panelist, Kenny Smith described Wade as deserving, adding there was nothing in his career he achieved that he didn’t deserve. The veteran host Ernie Johnson coined the term ‘Clash’ a combination of class and flash. Charles Barkley described Wade as relentless.

Pistons legend Isiah Thomas called D-Wade a selfless leader. Zeke said the following in high praise of the Heat guard.

“You are the epitome of a leader not only on the court but also off the court.”

WNBA superstar Candace Parker said the following describing the thirteen-time All-Star.

“If I could use several words to describe D-Wade, it would be fall down seven times, stand up eight.”

The clip ended with a former teammate O’Neal’s Shaq in the box.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook just slapped the hell out of LeBron James’ forehead!”: NBA Twitter goes ballistic over Brodie’s clutch and-1 in Lakers win over Utah Jazz

Truly, one of the greatest players of all time, Wade’s name will be etched in history books.