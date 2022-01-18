“Russell Westbrook just slapped the hell out of LeBron James’ forehead!”: NBA Twitter goes ballistic over Brodie’s clutch and-1 in Lakers win over Utah Jazz

Russell Westbrook hilariously slaps LeBron James playfully after a clutch and-1 in the Lakers win and NBA Twitter goes bananas.

Russell Westbrook has been dealing with quite the amount of slander ever since his arrival on the Los Angeles Lakers roster. The fit was questionable to begin with as he’s not a shooter/ floor spacer and LeBron James has historically thrived with him being the lone playmaker while being surrounded by shooters.

James of course, needs more than just shooters but that is a fairly important aspect of his game in terms of winning. Russell Westbrook, aside from being subpar from beyond the arc (shooting below 29% from 3), has been a turnover machine. He leads the league in total turnovers and does so with some of the most creative ones we’ve ever seen.

Laker fans have been vying for Russ to be placed on the trading block, with one fan having the cajones to tell Ray Westbrook, Russ’s brother, that the 2017 may need glasses.

Last night however, Brodie may have started on the path of redemption as he had two incredible highlight plays in the Los Angeles Lakers’ quality win over the Utah Jazz.

Russell Westbrook hits LeBron James repeatedly after a clutch bucket.

Everybody’s seen the Russell Westbrook poster over Rudy Gobert by now. Seems as though it’s almost become a ritual for the 2x DPOY to get put on a poster at least once or twice during a season.

While that was quite the highlight, the biggest bucket of the night came from Russ as he drove full steam ahead through traffic to hit a transition lay-up while getting fouled in the process. Westbrook was undoubtedly hyped and this led to him hilariously ‘hitting’ LeBron James repeatedly over the head.

That was quick wtf😭😭😭 — Swae J (@SwaeJ_) January 18, 2022

Given the nature of NBA Twitter, they took to the social media site to playfully berate James for having his hair hit by Russ in such an aggressive manner.

Lmao aye chill @russwest44 you know @KingJames don’t like nobody touching his hair 😂😂 — Champagne A1🍾🍾 (@BagCheckA1) January 18, 2022

Russ just slapped the hell out of LeBron James’ forehead, LeBald. — Ian Eagle’s Burner (@eagle_burner) January 18, 2022

With Russ playing big tonight while also only having 2 turnovers, it’ll be interesting to see if he starts to turn a new leaf, eventually being accepted by his hometown fans.