“Luka Doncic has really recorded more triple-doubles than all other players in Mavs history combined”: NBA Twitter commends the Slovenian MVP after posting his 41st career triple-double

Luka Doncic recorded yet another 23-point, 12-assists, and 11-rebounds triple-double in a close 104-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On MLK Day, the OKC-Mavs matchup was one of the closest and most exciting clashes. Even though the action-packed thriller saw no ties nor any lead changes, the clash went down to the wire. With the OKC fumbling the last outbound play, Luka Doncic and co. ended up winning the contest, grabbing a narrow 104-102 victory.

It was an incredible night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who dropped 23 out of his 34 points in the 2nd half, helping the Thunder to make a strong comeback in the 2nd half. However, the heroics of Doncic eclipsed SGA’s big night. The Slovenian prodigy went on to record his 5th triple-double of the season, putting up 23 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 3 steals.

Doncic becomes only the 21st player in history to record a 20-point triple-double with 3+ blocks and 3+ steals. And with his 41st career triple-double, Doncic has now more triple-doubles than all other players in Mavericks history… combined (40).

Triple-doubles, franchise history: Luka Dončić, 41

Every other Maverick combined, 40 pic.twitter.com/nezTcu2OQ9 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 18, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Luka Doncic records the 41st triple-double of his career

This past week, Luka just became the youngest player to record 40 triple-doubles and joined only 11 other legends to record as many. As soon as he clinched the 41st one of his career, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

This is insane considering the Mavs had Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, Dirk… wow https://t.co/zVo7XEuSze — Zach (@TheZAD813) January 18, 2022

He’s still 22 years old… https://t.co/mgWW0ypACr — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) January 18, 2022

Everyone saying “efficiency” like he didn’t put up 3 blocks, 3 steals, 12 AST, 11 Reb, and shoot 12-14 from the line, y’all salty💀💀💀 — FlukaMagic (@FlukaMagic) January 18, 2022

Luka Doncic definetely looked like Thor with the way he manhandled the Thunder tonight ⚡ pic.twitter.com/o2VdHC33EC — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) January 18, 2022

The point-forward has been absolutely incredible this year, averaging 24.7 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game. Behind his leadership, the Mavs are now sitting 5th in the West with a solid 25-19 record, winning 9 out of their last 10 games.