“Dwyane Wade keep your shirt on!”: Donovan Mitchell hilariously roasts the Heat legend for wearing a revealing Louis Vuitton jacket on NBAonTNT

Donovan Mitchell goes at Dwyane Wade for wearing quite the revealing jacket on NBAonTNT Tuesday alongside Shaq.

Donovan Mitchell was lauded as being one of the more developed prospects coming into the NBA in 2017 as he’d spent two years at the University of Louisville and was already in his 20s by the time he was drafted.

The 6’1 guard made an impact almost immediately, leading the Utah Jazz to the second round in his rookie season after beating the Russell Westbrook and Paul George led Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the 2018 Playoffs. Ever since his rookie season, he’s been compared to one guy: Dwyane Wade.

The way in which Donovan Mitchell attacks the paint while also having an incredible pick ‘n’ roll IQ is indeed quite reminiscent of how Wade picked apart defenses in PnR situations.

As fate would have it, the guy who was looked at as a mentor for Spida, is now a part owner of the franchise that traded for him on draft night. With Wade now having invested in the Utah Jazz, the relationship between Wade and Mitchell can only get stronger.

Donovan Mitchell roasts Dwyane Wade for his ‘eccentric’ LV jacket.

Dwyane Wade is known for having a wardrobe that 99% of men don’t really look at as ‘day-to-day’ wear. Just recently, he wore quite the pair of pants on NBAonTNT that caught the attention of several viewers.

Last night’s Tuesday edition of NBAonTNT was of the same caliber, as he wore a zipper jacket that had the Louis Vuitton monograms plastered all over. What made the jacket a a rather unusual choice was the fact that Wade decided to keep the zipper below his chest, showcasing his newest set of tattoos.

Donovan Mitchell of course, took to Twitter to roast Wade for his fashion choice, telling him to at least have a shirt on underneath his jacket. Fair to say that Dwyane isn’t listening to the ‘haters’ and it’ll be interesting to see what he puts on next Tuesday.