“Unlike Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, LeBron James can be on the trading block”: Robert Horry shockingly claims that Rob Pelinka would agree to trade away The King for Kevin Durant

According to Robert Horry, everyone in the league, including LeBron James, are tradeable, apart from Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic.

LeBron James has been dominating the league on a nightly basis ever since he set foot on the NBA hardwood. For the past two decades, The King has been aging like fine wine and doesn’t seem to be slowing any time soon.

Even at the age of 37, despite the Lakers’ awful campaign, the superstar managed to put on a terrific show this past 2021-2022 season. Having defeated the father time Bron went on to average a staggering 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting the ball at an efficient 52.4% field goal. As a reward, LBJ went on to be named to his 18th All-Star Team and 18th All-NBA Team.

King James has won all the hardware there is possible. The megastar’s resume consists of a scoring title, a ROY, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among several others.

Someone like LeBron, who has been one of the most accomplished players in league history, would be wanted to kept as an “untouchable” on teams’ roster. However, former Lakers legend Robert Horry doesn’t think so.

According to Robert Horry, if someone offers Kevin Durant for LeBron James, Rob Pelinka would have to agree to that trade

Recently, Robert Horry claimed that there were only two players in the league who weren’t on their teams’ trading block – Luka Doncic & Stephen Curry. According to his take, players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and other superstars would be traded by their respective teams, if required.

“I think there’s only probably one dude in the league right now — or two dudes — I’d say two dudes that aren’t on the trading block,” Horry said. “That’s Luka and Steph. Everybody else can be traded.”

The legend further went on to state that Rob Pelinka wouldn’t hesitate to trade away LeBron for Kevin Durant.

“Hell yeah,” Horry said when asked for his opinion on whether the Lakers would move from James. “Let’s say I give you K.D. (Kevin Durant). … If you Rob Pelinka and someone says, ‘Okay, I’ll give you K.D. for LeBron,’ you have to do that trade.”

The Jazz are entertaining the idea of trading Spida, which makes sense to @RKHorry who thinks the only untouchable guys in the league are Steph and Luka. But what about LeBron if the Nets offered up KD? This week’s show is live: https://t.co/qZ653k15N5 pic.twitter.com/kQHQVmKgH7 — Big Shot Bob Pod (@bigshotbobpod) July 14, 2022

The chances of the Lakers trading away LeBron seem slim to none. The impact #23 has on the franchise goes much beyond the hardwood.

The only way we would see Bron play for a different team is if he himself asks for a trade or decides to sign someplace else.

