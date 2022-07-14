Basketball

“Unlike Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, LeBron James can be on the trading block”: Robert Horry shockingly claims that Rob Pelinka would agree to trade away The King for Kevin Durant

“Unlike Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, LeBron James can be on the trading block”: Robert Horry shockingly claims that Rob Pelinka would agree to trade away The King for Kevin Durant
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"I’ve been feeling dark all week" - UFC star Israel Adesanya channelled his inner deadman and entered UFC 276 fight as The Undertaker
Next Article
"I wish I could’ve had the opportunity to have him in a match here" - AJ Styles expressed his desire to face TNA lagend in a WWE ring
NBA Latest Post
“Unlike Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, LeBron James can be on the trading block”: Robert Horry shockingly claims that Rob Pelinka would agree to trade away The King for Kevin Durant
“Unlike Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic, LeBron James can be on the trading block”: Robert Horry shockingly claims that Rob Pelinka would agree to trade away The King for Kevin Durant

According to Robert Horry, everyone in the league, including LeBron James, are tradeable, apart from…