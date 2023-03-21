Dwyane Wade Posts Unseen Fashion Show Footage of Zaya Wade Hinting at Her Gender Identity Before Transition

Dwyane Wade has set parenting standards so high with how he has dealt with and supported his daughter Zaya Wade. Zaya’s transition wasn’t easy. To be fair, no transition is easy but when you have so many prying eyes on you, it becomes even harder to take over your own identity. Fortunately, Dwyane remained supportive of his daughter throughout. Even when Zaya’s mother tried to stop her daughter from transitioning, Wade strongly protected the 15-year-old’s rights.

Now, that Zaya has transitioned and is making waves across the world as a runway model, Dwyane Wade is still sitting in her corner hyping her up. His recent Instagram story is proof of that fatherly love.

Dwyane Wade posts unseen footage of Zaya Wade’s ramp walk before her transition

Wade posted an adorable video of Zaya on his Instagram story. In the unseen footage, Zaya can be seen walking on a ramp and putting on her moves long before her transition. Wade also wrote how it was written. He is likely pointing out how the video is proof of the conflict Zaya must have gone through back then and how it was all meant to happen.

Wade: “A good throwback, Zaya Wade. It was written.”

Dwyane Wade getting nostalgic about Zaya after her first magazine cover pic.twitter.com/Cu2vBVF1qp — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) March 21, 2023

Zaya recently made her Paris Fashion Week runway debut at the Miu Miu show. Both Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attended the show and cheered their daughter on. Wade also posted the video of her debut on his Instagram. The latest video is perhaps the Heat legend’s method of reminiscing.

He is clearly nostalgic about Zaya’s childhood and her growth. But it seems he is also proud of all she has done and how she has grown. At 15, she has already walked at the Paris Fashion Week and Wade knows the courage Zaya had to envelop herself with to reach here. So, it is only natural for him to post a video from her past to highlight the difference.

Zaya’s mother was against her transition

Dwyane’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, tried to block Dwyane Wade and Zaya from legally changing her gender and name. Funches argued that Wade was trying to make a profit from Zaya’s transition and use her as a business enterprise.

However, Wade strongly refuted her claims and called out Siohvaughn for making their daughter’s life harder. The Flash also called out his ex-wife for being an absent mother and dragging his name through the mud. He claimed that Funches was too self-centered to accept their daughter’s identity. Wade is undoubtedly a model father who is ready to defend his daughter’s identity without any mercy.