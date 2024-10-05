Gabby Thomas Responds to Online Hate After A’ja Wilson’s Unfiltered Take on ‘Black Women’ in the WNBA

Following A’ja Wilson’s open statement about Black women’s experiences in the WNBA, Gabby Thomas has addressed the subsequent internet reaction. As talks about representation and empowerment heated up, the Olympic sprinter underlined the necessity of encouraging one another in the face of adversity.

Thomas’ response not only defends Wilson’s honesty but also advocates for a larger discussion about the problems that black women athletes confront and the importance of their stories in the sports world.

The Olympic sprinter took to Instagram and reposted an intriguing post from ESPNW. The social media post included candid words from Wilson, who had one of the best basketball seasons in history, winning an Olympic gold medal, setting the WNBA single-season points record, breaking the single-season rebounding record, and winning her third MVP award.

Despite her numerous accolades, the basketball player has gotten tremendous criticism and hatred on the internet. Fans of the sport made these unpleasant comments, prompting her to confront their racist behavior promptly.

“As Black women, we grew up, a lot of time, with our parents telling us, ‘You got to work 10 times as hard just to get a foot in the door, let alone to stand out.’ I felt that more this year than ever. … This year just has really shown … that you really have to work your a** off in order for people just to even look at you.”

Wilson has not forgotten her early athletic hardships despite her success as an exceptional basketball player. She emphasized her parents’ stern advice and said that this year was one of the most difficult for her.

Wilson asserted that not only she but also the other black WNBA athletes faced online racism and hatred. Amidst the negativity, Thomas has made a helpful statement about the basketball player, stating:

“Comments under this post are wild. Thank you @aja22wilson for speaking on this”

Thomas, a fellow black athlete, understood the tension in the WNBA. She appreciated Wilson’s honesty in addressing the issues in public. The Olympic sprinter was also disgusted by the comments left by internet users on the social media post, which featured the basketball player’s thoughts on fans’ racist remarks.

Thomas is no stranger to online hate; she has dealt with it throughout her sports career. However, she has consistently proven her critics wrong by performing and winning the highest accolade in the sport, regardless of the reason for their criticism.

The 27-year-old established herself as a generational talent this season, capturing three Olympic gold medals in the women’s 200-meter, 4×100-meter, and 4×400-meter relay. She still has many goals for the 2025 season, and the athlete is excited about the difficulties that await her.