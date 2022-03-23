Basketball

“Dwyane Wade predicted Trae Young would go off for 45 points at MSG”: Miami Heat legend’s prophecy comes precisely true as Hawks superstar obliterates NYC

"Dwyane Wade predicted Trae Young would go off for 45 points at MSG": Miami Heat legend prophecy comes precisely true as Hawks superstar obliterates NYC
Akash Murty

Previous Article
IPL ticket booking date 2022: BookMyShow IPL tickets 2022 Pune
Next Article
F1 Saudi Arabian GP 2022: Everything you need to know about the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
NBA Latest Post
"None of the Kobe Bryant thing you told ever happened": Dwight Howard shuts down Jalen Rose for telling a made-up story
“None of the Kobe Bryant thing you told ever happened”: Dwight Howard shuts down Jalen Rose for telling a made-up story

Dwight Howard puts cap on Jalen Rose’s revelation about a conversation he and Kobe Bryant…