“Dwyane Wade predicted Trae Young would go off for 45 points at MSG”: Miami Heat legend’s prophecy comes precisely true as Hawks superstar obliterates NYC

Trae Young makes the prediction made by Dwyane Wade come true, delivers a 45-point performance in his comeback game at MSG.

Trae Young always has fun playing in New York, inside the Madison Square Garden. Very much like Reggie Miller used to do it in the 90s, ‘Ice Trae’ never leaves an opportunity to obliterate the vibrant Knicks fans with some ice-cold performances.

The 2x All-Star was in COVID-19 protocols for their Christmas Day matchup in New York. So, it was his first game back at MSG since he and his young Hawks eliminated the Knicks from last season’s playoffs with a gentleman’s sweep (4-1).

The King of NY 🤫 pic.twitter.com/skZjg540lU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 23, 2022

With no regard for Knicks fans, Trae again put up a show in the Garden, putting up 45-points in a 117-111 win, and it was precisely the number D Wade predicted for the 23-year-old’s comeback game in the Mecca of Basketball.

Dwyane Wade precisely predicts Trae Young would score 45 points in MSG return

On TNT’s Pregame Show with Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe, Dwyane Wade bizarrely predicted the exact points Young would score in the upcoming game when Lefkoe was asking the analysts if he could have a 50-point game.

.@DwyaneWade predicted that @TheTraeYoung would go off for 45 points at MSG 🔮 pic.twitter.com/FSE9lCSD4d — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 23, 2022

If scoring 45 points weren’t enough, the point guard dished out 8 dimes to add to Knicks’ miseries. And after the game said he didn’t feel the heat from the New Yorkers as much as he expected.

Trae Young is a NYC villain. He’s all growed up. Awesome postgame interview. Menace shit. pic.twitter.com/XnG2XLbcmg — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) March 23, 2022

While Trae continues to be ice-cold at MSG, D Wade is becoming better and better with his new career as an analyst, triggering his veteran partner and former teammate to also throw wild guesses to compete with him. Shaq’s prediction of Jokic fell a little short with The Joker putting up 30 points against the Clippers.

Also read: “Zion Williamson will be at Krispy Kreme after this dunk: NBA Twitter mocks the Pelicans star for missing the season despite looking healthy in a recent video