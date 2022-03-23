Basketball

“Zion Williamson will be at Krispy Kreme after this dunk: NBA Twitter mocks the Pelicans star for missing the season despite looking healthy in a recent video

"Zion Williamson will be at Krispy Kreme after this dunk: NBA Twitter mocks the Pelicans star for missing the season despite looking healthy in a recent video
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Appreciate that Isiah Thomas, but the criteria for the MVP changes depending on the player's name": Devin Booker's cryptic response to Zeke having him in the MVP conversation
Next Article
IPL ticket booking date 2022: BookMyShow IPL tickets 2022 Pune
NBA Latest Post
"Zion Williamson will be at Krispy Kreme after this dunk: NBA Twitter mocks the Pelicans star for missing the season despite looking healthy in a recent video
“Zion Williamson will be at Krispy Kreme after this dunk: NBA Twitter mocks the Pelicans star for missing the season despite looking healthy in a recent video

Zion Williamson just posted a between-the-leg dunk on Instagram but NBA Twitter is still fixated…