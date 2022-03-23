“Zion Williamson will be at Krispy Kreme after this dunk: NBA Twitter mocks the Pelicans star for missing the season despite looking healthy in a recent video

Zion Williamson just posted a between-the-leg dunk on Instagram but NBA Twitter is still fixated on the 21-year-old’s weight.

The New Orleans Pelicans were exalted at the prospect of drafting the most talked-about rookie since LeBron James 3 years ago. They took a chance with him as scouting reports made it clear that the Duke superstar was injury-prone. Williamson injured himself in the first game of the Summer league itself. He has been on and off ever since and is set to miss all of the 2021-22 NBA season.

His reluctance to play in New Orleans is clear to everyone in the NBA. Zion became a household name before entering the league and lived to the expectation in the handful of games he has played, so far.

Despite making progress in rehab, Williamson will not return to NBA action this season. He suffered a foot injury in the off-season and the subsequent weight gain delayed his return.

However, this recent clip of Zion dunking the ball is giving Pelicans fans postseason hopes in case they make it to the playoffs.

Fans troll Zion Williamson despite making progress in foot injury rehab

In 2018 Zion Williamson’s dunk from the free-throw line went viral. He gained the superstar level in college itself. Fans were excited to see how Zion would perform in the NBA.

It suffices to say he did not lose any of his mojo after making it to the league. Although it did not translate into a better positioning for the Pelicans, he exceeded expectations last season. In the 3-pt era, it’s surprising how dependent he is on dunks and action in the paint. He is giving fans what they want.

NBA Twitter couldn’t believe what they saw on Zion’s Instagram story today. The 21-year-old’s jump still looks solid after multiple injuries. He hammered the ball inside the basket and definitely looked game ready.

Nah I know we seen the Zion dunk? Nah but oop between the leg dunk You can’t tell me he not coming back next week pic.twitter.com/eB5nVokY2l — Dorian (@nd0rian) March 23, 2022

WHAAAAAT??!? the latest bizarre chapter in all of this. He is now the 2022 Dunk Contest Champion after that haha. But there are weeks till play-in and he is not gonna play? So confusing. https://t.co/O9EddhN52y — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) March 23, 2022

But some people were only able to look at the negatives. Weight has always been an issue with him and the primary reason behind his injuries as well. To play at the highest level he has to maintain his body even if it’s for New Orleans.

He gonna be back at Krispy Kreme’s after this — ⚡️ (@Devy210) March 23, 2022

The court was padded to reduce the chances of another injury but fans saw an opportunity to fat shame him even more.

Thought his foot was hurt pic.twitter.com/luui0rdgP1 — ’ ℝ ☄️ (18-53) (@TatesBurner) March 23, 2022

Even if the Pelicans make it to the playoffs over the Lakers or Clippers, they are a first-round exit. With or without Zion Williamson they are no match for the Phoenix Suns or Memphis Grizzlies.

