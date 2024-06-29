Dwyane Wade Relates Caitlin Clark Getting Hazed To His Own Experiences In 2003-04

Caitlin Clark‘s rough treatment in her debut season in the WNBA has caused a stir among fans, analysts, and former players. Many have accused the Indiana Fever star’s peers of harboring jealousy and hatred towards the young guard due to her unmatched popularity. However, Dwyane Wade doesn’t believe those accusations hold weight.

The Hall of Famer addressed Clark’s rough treatment and claimed it was a rite of passage that every talented young rookie, including him, had to endure during his initial days. Recalling his own experience on the Wy Podcast, Wade said,

“I’m looking at [Clark’s hazing] like I know what happened my rookie year when I came in. You gonna hit that ground. You about to feel this ground if you think you’re about to keep coming in here. Jamaal Maagloire and P.J. Brown tapped me up every time I ran through the paint.”

The former Miami Heat point guard added that the 22-year-old sensation would have to earn the veterans’ respect and the only way to stop the hazing is by showcasing that it doesn’t affect her game in the slightest. He further added,

“You’ve got to show us you’re built for this league… They think it’s a soft league because it’s women playing? This is basketball. You’re talking about some of the greatest athletes in women’s sports. What do you think they’re going to do? Do you think they’re just going to let someone come in, `Go ahead and give us 30.’ No, it’s going to be competitive.”

Wade’s opinion may seem like he’s encouraging rough fouls and hazing. However, the rookie herself has acknowledged that the veterans’ combative attitude towards her is a part of the game.

Caitlin Clark invites her peers to challenge her with physicality

While fans and analysts have been up in arms about the hard fouls on Caitlin Clark, the Fever star is unbothered about them. When asked if she expected an apology from Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter for committing a flagrant foul on her, Clark responded,

“No. Basketball’s competitive. I get it. Sometimes your emotions get the best of you. It happened to me multiple times throughout the course of my career. People are competitive… It’s a sport, it’s competitive. It’s not going to be nice all the time; that’s not what basketball is. And I think that people that play that at the highest level understand that.”

Clark’s attitude towards her rough treatment is exactly what Dwyane Wade suggested. Her peers will resort to all means necessary to slow her down. She’ll have to dust herself back up every time she’s knocked down and remain focused on ensuring she does her best for her team.