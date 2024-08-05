Dwyane Wade Responds to ‘Nail Paint’ Haters with Noah Lyles’ Iconic Picture

Noah Lyles just won the 100-meter Gold at the Paris Olympics by less than a hair’s breadth. He defeated second-place Kishane Thompson by five-thousandths of a second to become the first American to win a Gold in the 100 M category since Justin Gatlin did in the 2004 Athens Olympics. Many American NBA athletes including Dwyane Wade congratulated Lyles for bringing glory to the nation in one of the most popular events in the competition.

However, Wade also used Lyles’ painted nails to call out the haters that tend to mock him for painting his nails.

In a post on X, the Miami Heat legend pointed out that the recently crowned fastest man on the planet paints his nails as well. He drew attention to a photo in which the 100M champion is screaming in joy with his fingers wrapped around his face.

In the iconic picture, the blueish hue of Lyles’ nail-paint stands out. Wade shared the pic and called out people who mock him, daring them to troll the track & field athlete as well. Wade jibed, “And he got his nails painted. [laughing emoji] Say something.”

And he got his nails painted 🤣 Say something 👂🏾 https://t.co/lIb0XBN5WI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 4, 2024

Wade also showed his admiration for Lyles’ victory. On X, D-Wade quote-tweeted Bleacher Report’s post about Lyles being the first American in 20 years to win a 100M Gold. In the caption, Wade wrote, “He is HIM”.

The Flash also shared a post by The Shift Sports, which captured his reaction to Lyles’ nail-paint on X. He wrote on top, “Yall waking up petty me”. Apart from Wade, various other NBA athletes also celebrated Noah Lyles’ achievement.

The flow of compliments for Noah Lyles was sky-high

Lyles has attracted a lot of negative attention from NBA fans ever since he took a shot at NBA athletes last year. Therefore, a lot of fans were rooting for Lyles to lose out on the Gold so that they can troll him.

One X user wrote, “Noah Lyles you survived the 100M hate watch. we will reconvene in the 200M.”

But Knicks star Josh Hart wasn’t having any of it. As per Hart, the Olympic gold gives Lyles the license to talk trash. The Knicks star replied, “Lol na he an Olympic gold medalist. He can talk for life.”

Meanwhile, Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox pointed out how the sprinter is even better at 200 meter races. Apart from that, Magic Johnson also congratulated Lyles.

On X, he wrote, “We’re all on the yacht cheering for Noah Lyles after winning the Men’s 100M race and remaining the fastest man in the world! It’s the first time in 20 years that the US brings home the gold in the Men’s 100! Wow – what an exciting race!!”

These compliments aren’t surprising because at the end of the day, most US NBA athletes would get behind someone bringing the gold medal home.