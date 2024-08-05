Knicks’ Josh Hart Claims Noah Lyles Can ‘Talk For Life’ Because Of His 100M Gold Medal

American track star Noah Lyles recorded 9.79 seconds in the Men’s 100m event and secured a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This marked a historic achievement for himself and the United States. Despite this monumental victory, some fans continued to question his prowess. In response, New York Knicks guard Josh Hart stepped up to defend Lyles.

An X user had initially tweeted, “Noah Lyles you survived the 100M hate watch. we will reconvene in the 200M.” It seemed like the user was looking forward to Noah’s downfall. However, the Knicks guard had an uncanny and unapologetic response to give the social media troll a reality check.

“Lol na he an Olympic gold medalist. He can talk for life.”

Lol na he an Olympic gold medalist. He can talk for life https://t.co/f18joDmXRj — Josh Hart (@joshhart) August 4, 2024

And the sole reason behind it is Noah’s comments on the NBA champions labeling them as world champions instead. Lyles stated how the NBA teams winning it all cannot call themselves world champions, as the league is only limited to the United States and Canada.

“I love the U.S… but that ain’t the world!” ❌ Noah Lyles throws shade at the NBA’s ‘world champions’ pic.twitter.com/BRCJagckcK — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 27, 2023

Noah’s ‘World Champions of What’ statement led to widespread hate among basketball fans, specifically the ones loyal to the NBA. Since then, Lyles has faced a lot of heat online and is often scrutinized over baseless takes, like the one by the X user above.

Josh Hart and other NBA players come to Lyles’ aid

It seems as if the X user who decided to undermine Noah Lyles didn’t just have the New York Knicks guard come to his aid but other NBA stars as well. Here is Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox giving his two cents on the troll’s take.

“He’s literally better at the 200m.”

He’s literally better at the 200m. — De’Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) August 4, 2024

Now, for those who are unaware, Lyles is traditionally a 200m runner who just won the 100m event in the Olympics. In the Netflix docuseries Sprint, Noah had an amusing take on the 100m and 200m dash and what it meant to him.

“The 200 is my wife and the 100 is my mistress.”

Huge accomplishment for Noah Lyles winning Gold for team USA in the 100m men’s final! Noah is a 200m runner traditionally and he just won in the 100m. In the Netflix docuseries Sprint, Noah joked with his mom and said “the 200 is my wife and the 100 is my mistress.” Can’t… pic.twitter.com/OXk3zyT5YE — Jordan Karr (@JordanLkarr) August 4, 2024

The Men’s 200m event will be taking place tomorrow, allowing Lyles to make history once again. Let’s see if the track star can etch his name in another column of the history books.