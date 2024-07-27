Dwyane Wade Says Victor Wembanyama’s Ability to Involve Teammates Is His Greatest Asset

Victor Wembanyama just led France to a 78-66 win in their Olympic opener against Brazil. Wemby finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks to be the difference-maker between the two squads. Dwyane Wade watched him in action from the sidelines for the first time. The 3x NBA champion, who covered the game as an analyst alongside play-by-play commentator Noah Eagle, was mesmerized by what he saw unfolding before him.

For Wade, Wemby’s team-centric approach stood out amidst his unparalleled individual skills. The Miami Heat legend became an instant fan and even quipped about getting an autograph from the French Center. Wade also lauded Wembanyama for his patient approach.

He observed that the French star is an unselfish player who makes sure that his teammates are getting enough touches to get them going early on. This approach is crucial in establishing trust among his teammates, which paid off in the long run during France’s win.

Wade told Noah Eagle during the half-time break,

“What I love most about him [Wembanyama], obviously, we are all gonna look at the highlights and they’re gonna be incredible, but it’s the patience of this player and the patience to make sure that his teammates get involved and get into the game first.”

Therefore, The Flash was impressed by the maturity of the 20-year-old. He hailed the young center for taking his job seriously and understanding the gravity of representing his nation at the Olympics. This was palpable in the win against Brazil.

The hosts were struggling to find their rhythm in the first quarter but Wembanyama didn’t panic. He started to take over the game in the second quarter as his teammates started to apply the defensive squeeze.

Apart from that, his teammates were also influenced by his energy right off the bat. The 7’4” Center was battling hard for boards and didn’t shy away from hustling for the ball.

Clearly, Wemby was locked in to ensure that his squad didn’t fall apart early, which is a promising start to his dream of winning a gold medal. His leadership has set the tone for France as the Games start to unfold in the city of Paris.