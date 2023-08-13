“Dwyane Wade, That’s How Much Allen Iverson Loves You!”: Rachel Nichols Voices AI’s ‘82 Minute Dedication’ Ahead of Flash’s HoF Induction

Dwyane Wade recently got inducted into the Hall of Fame and he chose Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson as his ‘Hall of Fame’ presenter. Being a Hall of Fame presenter to one of your best colleagues from the league is indeed a great honor to behold. In preparation for his great role as D-Wade’s presenter, Iverson sat down with Rachel Nichols and detailed his preparation for presenting the Hall of Fame enshrinement to the ‘Flash’. He spent almost 82 minutes at the airport just to make sure he reaches the event on time.

Many fans might wonder why Dwyane Wade did not choose his former teammates as his HOF induction presenter. Players like Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh, Gary Payton, and Ray Allen were readily available to honor the Flash’s incredible achievement. However, Wade reasoned choosing Allen Iverson, owing to AI’s importance to the history of the NBA. Iverson was a massive inspiration for Wade’s style of play, which made him even wear the same No. 3 jersey. When he had such an honor coming his way, Wade knew he couldn’t let AI down.

Allen Iverson details his preparation ahead of presenting Dwyane Wade’s HOF induction

Allen Iverson was probably delighted and overwhelmed with the kind gesture D-Wade had entrusted him with. Being a HOF presenter for a fellow basketball player is indeed a great honor. Detailing his preparation for this great event, AI described his experience in a sit-down interview with actress Rachel Nichols.

AI was excited to present his colleague with the Hall of Fame induction. On the event day, Iverson started preparing to leave for the event at 4 AM. He had a flight at 7.22 AM to Springfield, Massachusets. In no way ready to miss this event, AI arrived 82 minutes ahead of his flight at the airport at 6 AM. Talking about this experience, AI said:

“You know what’s the craziest part? I came this morning, I got up at 4.00 AM. My flight was at 7.22 AM. And I was just thinking like, I know I got up in time. I know it was thunderstorm and everything yesterday. And I was like there is no way. I will walk or run to this place before I miss it… I got right up, went in there, took a shower, got myself together. I called the guy going to get me, I said, it was 4.30 AM, I said, ‘You’re on your way?’ He said, ‘Man, I am in the driveway. I was like, god just love me, nothing’s going wrong you know. To get somewhere, it’s red lights, especially when you running late? Yeah, man. All the lights seemed like they’re green. And then we went up there through security, and I was just saying to myself, ‘Damn, all the times I’m late to the airport.’ I’m here at 6.00 and my flight is at 7.22. I got an hour and a half, I know I’m not missing that flight.”

AI reached almost 82 minutes ahead of his flight to make it to this event. Listening to AI’s dedication to reaching the venue on time, Nichols remarked, “Dwyane Wade, that’s how much Allen Iverson loves you!” During the event, AI tried his best to pay homage to his presentee at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Arriving most fashionably, AI wore a suit with Wade’s surname and jersey number 3 written behind it.

AI paid the best homage to his pal Dwyane Wade’s HOF induction

As honorable as it was for AI to present Dwyane Wade with his Hall of Fame enshrinement, he decided to pay his pal the best homage possible. Iverson and Wade share the iconic number 3 jersey as part of their exceptional legacy. AI showed up at the event wearing a black suit with Wade’s surname and initials written behind his coat.

In his Hall of Fame speech, Dwyane Wade was gushing over his presenter Allen Iverson. He was beyond grateful to be presented with such an honor by a great legend of the game.