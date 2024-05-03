‘Voice of the Chiefs’ Mitch Holthus and Matt McCullen Can’t Stop Raving About Andy Reid’s Latest WR Recruit

The Kansas City Chiefs’ selection of Xavier Worthy, the fastest player in NFL Combine history, has ignited a frenzy of excitement within the Chiefs Kingdom following the 2024 NFL draft. With Andy Reid adding Worthy to the wide receiver room, anticipation is at an all-time high for the impact he’ll bring to the team’s dynamic plays. Chiefs’ play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus and senior team reporter Matt McCullen are leading the charge in singing Worthy’s praises detailing how he can elevate the Chiefs’ offensive strategy on the field.

In a snippet shared by the Kansas City Chiefs on YouTube, Mitch Holthus and Matt McCullen detailed that Xavier Worthy brings more to the table than just blazing speed. They discussed various ways in which Coach Andy Reid can integrate Worthy into the team’s offensive schemes.

“Think of all the ways Coach Reid’s going to use him along the line of scrimmage. Think about Orbit Motions, Jet Sweeps, putting him in motion. The defense had to respect his speed at all times, and that’s going to open things up for other players.” Matt McCullen said.

Even Mitch Holthus didn’t hold back in praising Xavier Worthy’s exceptional talent. He pointed out a staggering statistic: out of all FBS wide receivers drafted between 2021 and 2023, only three have surpassed 2750 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns combined, and that’s Xavier Worthy.

Moreover, these statistic speaks volumes about Worthy’s prowess and the potential he brings to the Chiefs. At just 21 years old, Worthy’s future in Kansas City looks incredibly bright. And guess what? He’s all in for the Chiefs.

Xavier Worthy Unveils A New Tattoo To Celebrate Being Drafted In The First Round By Andy Reid’s Kansas City

Andy Reid’s new wide receiver’s dedication to the Kansas City Chiefs shines through as he proudly reveals a fresh addition: a tattoo of the team’s logo. The former Texas Longhorns standout showcased his new ink in a TikTok video on Monday. This symbolic gesture not only highlights Worthy’s commitment to his new team but also reflects his eagerness to give his all on the field.

Xavier Worthy opted to commemorate his draft position with the inscription ‘R:1 P:28′ in a striking typewriter font in addition to the Chiefs’ emblem.

Additionally, Worthy’s collection of tattoos includes the league’s iconic shield, proudly displayed on his forearm.

Xavier Worthy’s grit is evident, but it raises questions: how did the NFL permit Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to bolster their offense with yet another speedster? With a reliable deep threat now in their arsenal, the Chiefs are set to dominate.

Worthy’s blazing speed, combined with the skills of Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and newcomer Hollywood Brown, makes for an unstoppable offensive lineup. The Chiefs are gearing up to be an unstoppable force in the upcoming season.