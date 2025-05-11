Dwyane Wade Trolls Knicks Fans After Celtics Dominate Game 3 With 22-Point Win

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France; Dwyane Wade looks on from the media bench during the first half between Canada and Greece during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics kept their season alive with a massive 22-point blowout win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This is just the first step for Boston, who was in a 2-0 hole before they dominated in every aspect, especially from the three-point line, on route to a Game 3 win. Their performance sparks some room for concern for Knicks fans, but Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made matters worse for Knicks faithful through his trolling antics.

New York made it a habit of coming back from 20 points in their first two victories. When they fell 20 points in Game 3, however, the energy was significantly different.

Boston struggled mightily from the three-point line in the first two games of the series. The Celtics shot a combined 25 out of 100 from three-point range in Games 1 and 2. They completely flipped the script in Game 3, going 20 of 40 from three-point range. In the first half alone, Boston shot 12-19 from beyond the arc.

Their efficient shooting from the perimeter was the story of the game. Knicks fans were already down after the Game 3 loss, but Wade took to his Instagram story to poke fun at Knicks fans following the defeat.

Dwyane Wade trolls Knicks fans after 22-point game 3 loss to Celtics! pic.twitter.com/PAXpsnZIZJ — Top NBA Fan (@TopNBAFanToday) May 11, 2025

Boston showed the basketball world why they are the defending NBA champions. 2025 Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard led the team in scoring off the bench with 23 points. He wasn’t alone in his offensive onslaught; Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum finally had a performance like his usual self.

The six-time All-Star finished with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists. He connected on 5 of his 9 three-point attempts, including converting on his first four. The performances from Tatum and Pritchard fueled Boston’s offensive game plan. But they resembled the top four defense they held during the regular season.

One thing that the Celtics proved with their Game 3 win is that the series is far from over. New York can still apply pressure by extending their series lead to 3-1 in Game 4. On the other hand, Boston has the opportunity to capture momentum by tying the series at two games apiece.

Game 4 will take place on Monday, May 12, at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.