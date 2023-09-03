“Stepdad to His Enemy Scottie Pippen’s Kids”: ‘Spy’ Reports Michael Jordan’s Anguish With Son Marrying Larsa Made Teammate Happy

With the romance between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan blossoming, there are reports which suggest that the couple is planning on marriage. Recently, a ‘spy’ from Scottie Pippen’s camp told Radar Online that the former Bulls star is happy about the prospect of his ex-wife and Michael Jordan’s son getting married. In fact, Pippen’s reason to be happy is because this would be another reason for him to get on the nerves of his former teammate and now sworn enemy, Michael Jordan. MJ was never cool about his son and his teammate’s ex-wife dating and had particularly asked Marcus to stop seeing Larsa. However, to MJ’s dismay, Marcus denied his father’s request, with the bond between him and Larsa Pippen growing stronger than ever.

Although Marcus and Larsa continuously deny all the engagement rumors, they are not dismissing any future plan of marrying each other. Larsa was seen boasting a gorgeous diamond ring on her finger, which was apparently a promise ring by Marcus to his now-girlfriend. Perhaps, the person enjoying this drama the most now is Scottie Pippen, with things between him and Jordan getting heated even further.

Scottie Pippen is reportedly happy about Michael Jordan’s son and his ex-wife getting married

A spy from Scottie Pippen’s camp reported that the Chicago Bulls legend is the happiest about Marcus and Larsa getting married. Scottie Pippen and Larsa finalized their divorce on December 15, 2021, with Larsa receiving half a cut from Scottie’s retirement fund. Months after separating from Scottie Pippen, Larsa started dating Michael Jordan’s youngest son, Marcus Jordan, in an interesting turn of events. Since then, things have been quite uncomfortable for Michael to face both his son and his ex-teammate.

Scottie is relatively happy with the couple’s love blossoming, given he will have another way to be one up against Jordan. As per Scottie’s camp, Michael Jordan’s worst nightmare is to see his son become the stepdad to Scottie Pippen’s kids. When Marcus first started dating Larsa, he was advised by his father to drop her so as to not stir the conflict further. But a reluctant Marcus revolted against his father’s wishes and argued he could make his own decisions. Here is what the spy noted about Michael Jordan’s reaction to his son’s blossoming relationship, as reported by Radar Online.

“Michael’s worst nightmare is Marcus will end up marrying Larsa — and his son will be stepdad to his enemy Scottie [Pippen’s] kids. He accused his son of dating Larsa just to stir the pot and that he should drop her, but Marcus says he is a grown man who makes his own decisions. Larsa and Michael know that with the bad blood between Michael and Scott this could turn into war, but they really are crazy about each other.”

As Scottie Pippen’s camp rightly recognized, the implications of Marcus marrying Larsa Pippen could be tumultuous. Michael Jordan might even cut ties with his own son, if Marcus indeed ends up marrying the ex-wife of his father’s teammate. Nevertheless, though marriage is not currently on the cards, the couple might soon even announce a date for their engagement and next, tying the knot, someday on their podcast ‘Separation Anxiety.’

Jordan publicly disapproved of Larsa Pippen and Marcus’ relationship

As already established, Michael Jordan is extremely uncomfortable with the idea of his son marrying Larsa Pippen. When a TMZ paparazzi asked if he approved of Marcus and Larsa dating, Jordan promptly replied that he didn’t. However, in a later episode of Separation Anxiety, Marcus vehemently claimed his father’s statement was a joke. However, all of these sound contrary to what the spy from Scottie Pippen’s camp is currently suggesting.

On the other hand, Marcus’ mother and MJ’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy have bestowed her blessings upon her son’s relationship. Larsa Pippen’s Instagram stories suggest that Juanita and Larsa are quite well-connected and are in constant touch with one another. In fact, when Juanita recently made her social media debut, Larsa Pippen was one of the first persons to welcome her boyfriend’s mother to Instagram.

Despite such hurdles and adversaries on their way, Larsa and Marcus’ bond seems unbreakable. The two are quite closely knitted with each other, and never fail to express their love and support for each other in public. That’s precisely the reason why the couple hosts their podcast, Separation Anxiety together.