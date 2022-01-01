“DeMar DeRozan channeled his inner Kobe Bryant for that game-winning shot”: Zach LaVine, Bulls teammates, and NBA Twitter laud Deebo for his exceptional one-legged buzzer-beater vs Pacers

With less than a second left on the clock, DeMar DeRozan drilled a one-legged game-winning buzzer-beater from the 3-pointer to help the Bulls to defeat the Pacers 108-106.
The Chicago Bulls–Indiana Pacers clash was as closely fought as it could get. A contest that witnessed 12 lead changes and 4 ties, went down to the wire, with DeMar DeRozan and co. winning the duel 108-106 at the very last second of the game.
It was yet another impressive performance by DeMar. Dropping 28 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds, the 6-foot-6 guard recorded his 12th straight 20-point game. And with his last-second heroics, the Bulls managed to win their 6th consecutive game.
With a little over than 8 seconds left on the game clock, and Chicago trailing 105-106, DeRozan killed a little bit too much time and eventually had to throw up an awkward one-legged runner from the 3-pointer. Seems like the basketball gods were on his corner, as the 4-time All-Star marvelously drilled the stunning shot, sealing the Bulls’ win.
Here, have a look at the unbelievable play.
“As long as I got time, I got a chance”: DeMar DeRozan
Drilling the tough game-winner, the former USC Trojan surprised himself too. But talking about his late-game mentality, Deebo said:
“As long as I got time, I got a chance”
Teammates Alex Caruso, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine all lauded their star forward's shot on Twitter.
NBA Twitter also erupted with reactions.
DeMar’s shot helped the Bulls grab their 23rd win of the season, now putting them in the top-most position of the Eastern Conference. DeMar continues to prove his 4th quarter dominance with this performance. And averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, slowly making a legit MVP case.