“Dwyane Wade wants Donovan Mitchell in Miami”: A fan interaction clip of the Jazz minority owner caught his wish to see the $135 million star in his former club

Miami Heat is the preferred destination for Donovan Mitchell, which, he has successfully managed to get across while hanging out with Jimmy Butler and Co. this offseason.

Since the Utah Jazz exited in the first round of the 2022 playoffs at the hands of Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, there were strong rumors of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert breaking up their partnership. This time for good though.

The 3x All-Star duo had first reported spat 2-years back when the French international did his famous prank with the microphones in a press conference that led to him getting the COVID-19 infection and then his teammates got it too, including Mitchell.

But things started to go worse just this past season when fans accused the point guard of not trusting his big man to which Gobert responded in a highly unexpected way. He sort of accused his partner of not putting much effort into defense, citing his long-time rival Devin Booker’s example.

That tweet got the likes of Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson. So, it was just a matter of time before they both went separate ways. And an early Playoff exit did it for them. Although Donovan was the one who was much more unstable after coach Quin Snyder’s exit, it was Rudy who first got out.

And there are strong chances that the 25-year-old will be in a new franchise as well. Utah though, declined Miami’s offer for him before they dealt their big man away to the Timberwolves. But a minority owner in Jazz still wants Mitchell to be with Heat.

Dwyane Wade wants Donovan Mitchell in Miami

This past Saturday, Jazz GM Justin Zanik offered a little more insight into where things stand in terms of Mitchell’s future with the club. When asked if he is “untouchable” in trade talks, Zanik cited the league’s ever-evolving landscape in his response to reporters.

“Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn’t sit here and say anybody is [untouchable]. We’re trying to build a championship team, but there’s no intent there [to trade Mitchell], at all.” Zanik said, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

And as of now, i.e., Tuesday night, it looks like things will pick up pace as the team’s minority owner and former Heat superstar Dwyane Wade shockingly accepts that he wants the Spida in his former team while signing autographs for fans.

DWade wants Donovan Mitchell in Miami 👀 (via @lmaotaa)pic.twitter.com/tONiaoP37D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2022

Now whether it had any meaning, or D-Wade was just not in the zone and said yes will be clearer in upcoming days. Mitchell with his 4-year contract in which $135 is a prime asset for any big-name trade involving Kevin Durant, but keeping him and going for a rebuild looks a much better option for the Jazz.

