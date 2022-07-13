“Either go hungry or take that piece of pizza”: Brian Windhorst offers a hilarious analogy on Kyrie Irving-Lakers trade talks

ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst makes a hilarious pizza analogy while addressing the trade talks between the LA Lakers and Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving might have already played his last game in the Brooklyn Nets uniform as rumors of him joining the LA Lakers continue to grow. The former champion plans to reunite with his former Cavs teammate LeBron James post exercising his $37M player option.

Though this might be the perfect marriage, it doesn’t seem all that easy, especially given the limited resources GM Rob Pelinka and co have to offer in exchange. According to various tabloids, a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade seemed a high possibility with multiple first-round picks.

However, the purple and gold do not have enough draft picks to offer, having exhausted them all in bringing the likes of Anthony Davis and Westbrook on board. Currently, the Jeanie Buss organization has a 2025 first round in hand, which they seem skeptical to offer.

During a recent segment on ESPN, Brian Windhorst addressed the Lakers-Irving deadlock, drawing a hilarious pizza analogy. Windy believes the Lakers do not have a buffet of choices in the offering.

While many believe it’s only a matter of time before Irving dons the purple and gold uniform, it might not be as easy as it sounds. Nets GM Sean Marks is in no hurry to trade the former champion, willing to wait till the end of the off-season to secure the best deal.

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, “I think if they were willing to send two first-round picks, Kyrie would be a Laker right now.” Nonetheless, the Lakers are reluctant to include a 2nd first-round pick in the deal.

With the ongoing talks between the two parties, ESPN senior writer Windy gave his take on the subject.

“This is not a buffet where they have a choice of 6 or 7-star players, who may fit better. It’s the end of the night, there is 1-piece of pizza sitting there, either go hungry or take that piece of pizza. And in this case, it’s not a bad piece of pizza.”

While Windy’s choice of words is hilarious, there’s a harsh truth behind it. With LeBron James’ championship window closing, the Lakers need to pull all strings possible to give the 37-year-old superstar the required ammunition.

