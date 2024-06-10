Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Wishes Godfather Udonis Haslem A Happy Birthday

Kaavia, the youngest child of Dwyane Wade, recently shared a special birthday message for her godfather, Udonis Haslem. She wished the 3x champion a happy 44th birthday, turning the occasion into an even more memorable one for the latter. This heartwarming instance caught the eyes of the NBA followers, shedding light on their unique bond.

Advertisement

The preschooler openly appreciated Haslem’s presence with an Instagram post. Uploading an array of images to capture their journey together since her birth, Kaavia admired the characteristics of the Miami Heat icon.

Expressing her gratitude toward her godfather, the 5-year-old wrote, “Unbreakable and unshakable! Happy Birthday Goddad Udonis Haslem”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames)

Fascinatingly, the Wade family’s admiration for Haslem didn’t just end there. Responding to Kaavia’s post, her mother, Gabrielle Union, also showered high praise for the Florida-born. Commenting, “GodDad of the century,” she cherished the connection further.

This highlighted the bond Wade and Haslem had formed over the years. After sticking together through thick and thin for 15 years, the former Heat duo forged a bond for a lifetime. Later, Wade even provided a glimpse into their relationship during his Hall of Fame speech in 2023, stating,

“My brother UD and I, we learned how to be selfless leaders together. But the protection that he provided me on and off the court, provided the safety of a big brother, and it allowed me to bloom and blossom.”

So, Kaavia’s words extended her father’s admiration for Django’s contributions. This showcased the imperishable nature of their families’ bond, setting a benchmark for NBA friendships.