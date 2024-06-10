mobile app bar

Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia Wishes Godfather Udonis Haslem A Happy Birthday

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Wishes Godfather Udonis Haslem A Happy Birthday

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Kaavia, the youngest child of Dwyane Wade, recently shared a special birthday message for her godfather, Udonis Haslem. She wished the 3x champion a happy 44th birthday, turning the occasion into an even more memorable one for the latter. This heartwarming instance caught the eyes of the NBA followers, shedding light on their unique bond.

The preschooler openly appreciated Haslem’s presence with an Instagram post. Uploading an array of images to capture their journey together since her birth, Kaavia admired the characteristics of the Miami Heat icon.

Expressing her gratitude toward her godfather, the 5-year-old wrote, “Unbreakable and unshakable! Happy Birthday Goddad Udonis Haslem”.

Fascinatingly, the Wade family’s admiration for Haslem didn’t just end there. Responding to Kaavia’s post, her mother, Gabrielle Union, also showered high praise for the Florida-born. Commenting, “GodDad of the century,” she cherished the connection further.

This highlighted the bond Wade and Haslem had formed over the years. After sticking together through thick and thin for 15 years, the former Heat duo forged a bond for a lifetime. Later, Wade even provided a glimpse into their relationship during his Hall of Fame speech in 2023, stating,

“My brother UD and I, we learned how to be selfless leaders together. But the protection that he provided me on and off the court, provided the safety of a big brother, and it allowed me to bloom and blossom.”

So, Kaavia’s words extended her father’s admiration for Django’s contributions. This showcased the imperishable nature of their families’ bond, setting a benchmark for NBA friendships.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these