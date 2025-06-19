Udonis Haslem “Worried” Amid Tyrese Haliburton Injury Concerns, Urges Pacers to Use “Power of the Brotherhood” in Crucial Game 6

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) comes off the floor past head coach Rick Carlisle in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. | Credits- Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder took control of the 2025 NBA Finals by beating the Indiana Pacers 120-109 in Game 5. They now lead 3-2 and are one win away from the chip. To make matters worse for Indiana, their talisman, Tyrese Haliburton, has injured himself and is a serious doubt for Game 6. As things stand, the Pacers could have to face the mighty Thunder without their most clutch player.

The injury—calf tightness—limited Haliburton to just four points, all from the free-throw line, as he missed all six of his field goal attempts. He played just over ten minutes in the first quarter before exiting the game, eventually returning midway through the third to score his first bucket. He still added seven rebounds and six assists, but limited mobility marked the first time in his playoff career that he failed to score in a half.

Those rooting for Haliburton and the Pacers now fear an imminent collapse. Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem addressed the situation in a recent ESPN segment, urging the Indiana squad to stay united if they want to have any chance of turning things around.

“I am a tad bit worried, to say the least,” Haslem said. “But what I will say about this team has been the power of the brotherhood that has brought them this far, so why not continue to have the power of the brotherhood? [It’s a] collective locker room [that should] come together to rally around your brother.”

That said, Brian Windhorst shared a positive but determined outlook, telling the ESPN panel that he expects Haliburton to play. “I think when you list a guy as questionable or call him a game-time decision when it’s an elimination game in the finals, you are saying he is going to play because how could he not? It puts him in a bad position if he doesn’t, so I don’t think there’s going to be much drama about whether he’s actually going to play. How he looks when he gets out there, that is what the drama is going to be?” he continued.

If Haliburton can’t go full speed, Indiana will have no choice but to lean heavily on its bench, which has averaged 40.2 points per game in the 2025 NBA Finals. T.J. McConnell, who’s putting up 11.2 points per game this series, has been a steady playmaker and a defensive sparkplug throughout the postseason.

Aaron Nesmith, who struggled in Game 5 with just seven points and four costly turnovers, will need to provide more reliable floor spacing with his three-point shooting. Andrew Nembhard, who chipped in 14 points, must show greater confidence in both his scoring and playmaking. As Windhorst pointed out, the role players must step up.

Game 6 against the Thunder presents more than just a physical challenge for Haliburton. It’s a test of Indiana’s depth, chemistry, and collective will. The “brotherhood” that Haslem spoke of could either ignite a series-saving performance or fade under the weight of Haliburton’s injury. Pacers fans now brace for a showdown rooted in resilience, and hopefully not desperation.