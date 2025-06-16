Having Played With Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Reveals Who Was the ‘Most Important Voice’ in Heat Locker Room

Nov. 17, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat players (from left) guard (3) Dwyane Wade , forward (40) Udonis Haslem , forward (1) Chris Bosh and forward (6) LeBron James against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Arena. Miami defeated Phoenix 123-96. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade had some remarkable teammates throughout his 15 years with the Miami Heat. Players such as LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Chris Bosh all made a significant impact while with the Heat. Despite their tremendous talent, one player stood apart as the most vital force in the Heat locker room.

The ‘Heat Culture’ mantra is a real thing, which any former player will attest to. Wade was one of the central figures present to witness the franchise’s culture grow into what it is today. However, he isn’t the one responsible for enforcing it.

Of course, Wade served his part within the Heat organization. The difference is that he wasn’t the leader of the team despite being one of the best players. That title belonged to Miami native and lifelong Heat member, Udonis Haslem.

“[Udonis Haslem] is the culture carrier, he’s the voice,” Wade said on the Pardon My Take podcast.

Haslem didn’t care about what the reputation of a certain player was; he held everyone to the same standard. The instillation of equality played a big part in the Heat winning three NBA titles, along with appearing in seven NBA Finals.

The team felt his presence the most during the Big 3 era. Wade revealed the massive impact that Haslem had on the group during those four years.

“On the outside, people can say anything about UD. But on the inside, you understand that he’s one of the most important voices that the Miami Heat has ever had in the organization,” Wade said.

Wade’s praise for Haslem speaks volumes about the player and person that he is. After all, Haslem is one of 10 players in NBA history to play 20 seasons. Wade didn’t realize this impact until he stepped away from the game; he knew it in the moment.

“LeBron wanted [Mike Miller], I wanted UD, we made sure and they made sure by taking pay cuts,” Wade proclaimed.

Haslem reaped the benefits of his loyalty to the Heat. He could’ve signed with the Dallas Mavericks for more money in the 2010 offseason. Instead, he returned on a bit of a pay cut with the help of Wade, James and Bosh sacrificing some money to make it happen.

The relationship between Wade and Haslem exceeds anything on the basketball court. Their 15 seasons together led to plenty of time away from the court. Even leading to Wade naming Haslem as the godfather for his daughter Kaavia.

Haslem’s legacy with the Heat will be remembered forever as his number 40 hangs from the rafters. It is just a small symbol of his true impact on the Heat franchise throughout his 20-year career.