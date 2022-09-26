Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union stalked son Zaire’s Instagram to find wildly s*xual texts

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union are parents to four beautiful children, but sometimes, even they’re surprised by how far their kids can go.

His first two kids are Zaire and Zaya Wade, children to his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches. Dwyane Wade had his third kid, Xavier Wade, while he was separated from Gabrielle with his old friend Aja Metoye.

Then in 2018, Wade and Union welcomed their first child, Kaavia, together through surrogacy. The road to Kaavia was painful and distressing for the couple, who went through several miscarriages.

Wade and Union have had their struggles, especially when Wade had to tell Gabrielle about his child with Aja, but they have overcome everything, and now, the two have a beautiful relationship together.

They find a balance between their work and career, to parent their four wonderful children together, and things have been going very well, even if they are surprised from time to time.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union found stunning texts on Zaire’s Instagram

Wade and Union have their own takes on parenting, and as far as social media goes, the two have kept an active lookout on their kids’ social media accounts.

In particular, Gabrielle went through Zaire’s Instagram and found a stunning reality. Euphoria is a TV show which stars hit actress Zendaya, and it follows the lives of high schoolers in a drama-filled way.

The teenagers wrestle with several deep questions about life as high schoolers. They go into detail about drugs, s*x, violence, and a lot more.

The show is very controversial for its explicit portrayal of high-schoolers and whether it borders on the line of what should be shown at certain ages. However, as far as Gabrielle is concerned, the show is pretty accurate.

She found some very se*xually explicit texts on Zaire’s Instagram which scared her a little bit. “When [Zaire] turned 16, all he wanted was his own Instagram. We set it up through my husband’s account so we could see his DMs,” Union explained.

“We were all up and through his DMs,” she added. “And let me tell you, as much as folks were like ‘Euphoria‘s not realistic,’ that show Euphoria was all up and through my child’s comments. Pretty accurate for teens. Scary, yes I know, but if you can get into those DMs, try.”

