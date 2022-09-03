Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union, who spent $20,000 on strippers, adorned his wall during his college days

Dwyane Wade, a former Miami Heat legend, offers his perspective on the “lie” that his wife Gabrielle Union allegedly “planted” against him.

Although their relationship is the epitome of “relationship goals”, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have put a lot of effort into making it last.

The Former Miami Heat legend and Mary Jane alumnus met in 2007 while hosting a sponsored Super Bowl party. Despite the fact that they seemed to be getting closer, they briefly broke up at the beginning of 2013.

Happy 8th wedding Anniversary to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade 💕 pic.twitter.com/EvwNVWSg3x — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 31, 2022

In a grandiose wedding held in Miami in August 2014, Union and Wade exchanged vows.

After Union had repeated miscarriages four years after their wedding, the couple welcomed their daughter Kaavia via surrogate. The retired NBA player, whose ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches gave birth to Zaire in 2002 and Zaya in 2007, has had sole custody of his oldest children since 2011.

In order to promote his new book, Wade recently made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Naturally, one of the first subjects brought up was his marriage to Gabrielle Union.

Dwyane Wade provides his perspective on the “lie” Gabrielle Union allegedly “spread” about him

Dwyane Wade, a former player for the Miami Heat, responded to the notion that he had displayed a poster of his wife, Gabrielle Union, in college.

Wade appeared on “The Late Show” with Steph Colbert to give his explanation of the events.

Wade was confronted by Colbert in a satirical way by having a poster of Union on his wall when he was a youngster. The Heat legend immediately disputed the accusations without hesitation after they were made public:

Wade replied, “That is a lie. My wife is more famous than I am. This is a manufactured tale. People, this is not what happened. Her lies. I did, however, have the magazine with her on the cover and it was probably beneath my pillow rather than on the wall.”

For what it’s worth, Wade and Union are nine years apart in age, with Union being the older of the two. A lot of youngsters probably had Gabrielle Union’s poster on their walls during the late 1990s and early 2000s because she was a prominent Hollywood actress at the time.

Wade openly called out his own wife for supposedly fabricating these allegations against him and refuted all of them.

All of this was obviously in good fun. Wade even made light of the fact that he had Union’s magazine under his pillow. The power couple has been together for 13 years and has been through a lot together. It has been wonderful to see that they have stood the test of time.

