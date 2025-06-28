Dylan Harper Makes Big Promise to Spurs Fans in Rookie Introductory Press Conference

Jun 28, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio first round draft pick Dylan Harper (2) reacts to a question from the media during a press conference at Victory Capital Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The 2025 NBA Draft class is ready to impose its will on the league. Plenty of talk has surrounded Cooper Flagg and even Ace Bailey. However, the second overall pick, Dylan Harper, is ready to turn heads with both his individual performance and the San Antonio Spurs’ team success in the 2025-26 season.

Harper has been a winner for the majority of his basketball career. He concluded his senior year at Don Bosco Preparatory High School by winning a state championship. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to carry that over to college, as Rutgers didn’t qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-6 guard is the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. The drive to compete at the highest level runs through his blood, so he doesn’t intend to just go through the motions during his rookie season.

In Harper’s introductory press conference, he exuded the confidence which made the front office fall in love with him. San Antonio has been in a postseason drought over the past few years. Dylan didn’t just predict how next season would go; he made a promise to Spurs fans.

“That’s gonna change really quick,” Harper declared. “We’re gonna make the playoffs.”

The Spurs organization has been one of the most successful in NBA history, setting the record for making the playoffs 22 consecutive years. However, they have missed the past six straight postseasons.

Harper’s confidence doesn’t come from a place of blindness. The addition of the dynamic guard to the established core could make some serious noise in the Western Conference playoff race.

The selection of Harper is the third consecutive top-five pick in the NBA Draft for the Spurs. In 2024, San Antonio selected Stephon Castle, who wound up winning the Rookie of the Year award. A year before that, the Spurs won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, altering the trajectory of their franchise.

The Spurs do have an excess of guard play, considering the team went out to acquire All-Star De’Aaron Fox at last season’s trade deadline. Regardless, the team believes that Fox, Castle and Harper can all coexist on the court together.

“There’s a whole lot to look forward to. Sky’s the limit for this group,” Harper added.

Harper provides the Spurs with another playmaker to relieve the responsibilities of Fox and Wembanyama. He is exceptional at getting paint touches and doesn’t let opposing teams speed up his pace.

The privilege to learn under Fox will be imperative to the growth of Harper’s career. The clock is ticking for when he makes his highly anticipated NBA debut for the Spurs this upcoming season.