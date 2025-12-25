mobile app bar

“Working on My Golf Swing”: Austin Rivers Says LeBron James Is Mentally Checked Out; Season 23 Is the End

Somin Bhattacharjee
Dec 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

LeBron James may still be playing basketball at the highest level imaginable, but with the King set to turn 41 soon, questions about his impending retirement are looming large. Many have claimed that he is on his last legs, with only a few months remaining before he hangs up his shoes for good.

Austin Rivers, who played in the NBA for 11 seasons, has declared that James’ current campaign, his 23rd, will definitely mark the end of his storied career. In a recent podcast, Rivers spoke about how James appears to be “mentally checked out”.

James has been the face of basketball in the U.S.A. since he was 16-17 years old and was already hailed a future GOAT. He’s sacrificed a lot, and has not enjoyed any moment of peace away from the limelight for over two decades. At one point, even the best are bound to say ‘enough’.

“In terms of him being Mr. Basketball all the time, and looking at every single player, following and this, can’t wait for Christmas… guys, he’s been doing this forever,” Rivers said. “…At this point, he’s making it clear…” 

Rivers then referred to James’ recent comments on playing on Christmas Day. For most NBA players, it’s an honor. But for James, it’s a norm that he wants to shake off. He said he was excited about playing in his 20th game on Christmas, but admitted to much rather wanting to stay home with his family. Although that drew criticism, it was completely understandable.

James is also focusing heavily on off-court activities. Golf for instance.

The Los Angeles Lakers star went on record stating that he was “working on my golf swing,” which sounds ordinary but carries deeper meaning. For James, taking time to enjoy a sport that does not demand the same relentless grind as the NBA, and openly admitting it, could be a strong indication that he is finally seeking a sense of peace.

Rivers believes it is a good thing that James has reached a point where retirement is a genuine consideration. He has achieved everything players dream of, and more. Even if James were to retire after Thursday’s Christmas Day game, he would step away from the sport as the greatest of all time.

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

