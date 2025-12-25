“Working on My Golf Swing”: Austin Rivers Says LeBron James Is Mentally Checked Out; Season 23 Is the End

LeBron James may still be playing basketball at the highest level imaginable, but with the King set to turn 41 soon, questions about his impending retirement are looming large. Many have claimed that he is on his last legs, with only a few months remaining before he hangs up his shoes for good.

Advertisement

Austin Rivers, who played in the NBA for 11 seasons, has declared that James’ current campaign, his 23rd, will definitely mark the end of his storied career. In a recent podcast, Rivers spoke about how James appears to be “mentally checked out”.

James has been the face of basketball in the U.S.A. since he was 16-17 years old and was already hailed a future GOAT. He’s sacrificed a lot, and has not enjoyed any moment of peace away from the limelight for over two decades. At one point, even the best are bound to say ‘enough’.

“In terms of him being Mr. Basketball all the time, and looking at every single player, following and this, can’t wait for Christmas… guys, he’s been doing this forever,” Rivers said. “…At this point, he’s making it clear…”

Rivers then referred to James’ recent comments on playing on Christmas Day. For most NBA players, it’s an honor. But for James, it’s a norm that he wants to shake off. He said he was excited about playing in his 20th game on Christmas, but admitted to much rather wanting to stay home with his family. Although that drew criticism, it was completely understandable.

James is also focusing heavily on off-court activities. Golf for instance.

The Los Angeles Lakers star went on record stating that he was “working on my golf swing,” which sounds ordinary but carries deeper meaning. For James, taking time to enjoy a sport that does not demand the same relentless grind as the NBA, and openly admitting it, could be a strong indication that he is finally seeking a sense of peace.

Rivers believes it is a good thing that James has reached a point where retirement is a genuine consideration. He has achieved everything players dream of, and more. Even if James were to retire after Thursday’s Christmas Day game, he would step away from the sport as the greatest of all time.