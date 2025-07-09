mobile app bar

“Eagles Fly Alone”: Michael Beasley Had a Bold Response to Carmelo Anthony’s 1-on-1 Statement Days Before Calling Him Out

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Beasley (L), Carmelo Anthony (R)

Michael Beasley (L), Carmelo Anthony (R)

Credits: IMAGO

Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson were nothing more than high-end role players in the NBA, but both hoopers boast devastating isolation games. Both of the former wings also possess the utmost confidence in themselves, which quickly turned barbershop discussions about who would win in a 1-on-1 setting into a pay-per-view event. On June 6, The Next Chapter league hosted the highly anticipated matchup, where Beasley took down Stephenson, 31-21, winning $100k in the process.

While he didn’t have the most memorable professional career, Beasley has long been regarded as one of the best pure hoopers alive. His ability to break down defenders in isolation and score from anywhere on the court was reminiscent of Kevin Durant in his best years. The 11-year veteran believes he can beat anyone 1-on-1, even a Hall of Fame talent like Carmelo Anthony.

Melo and the 7 PM in Brooklyn crew discussed Beasley’s recent victory, with each host praising the former forward’s isolation skill set. The guys even recalled Beasley’s comment about being undefeated against LeBron James 1-on-1, which Iman Shumpert believes.

Melo clearly has great respect for Beasley and his abilities, but when a potential 1-on-1 matchup between the two was proposed, the Knicks legend was quick to shut down the possibility of him losing. Few scorers instilled more fear into their opponents than Anthony in his prime. And even in retirement, he still carries that confidence with him.

“Let me clear this up, I’m not losing a 1-on-1 game, bro,” the 10-time All-Star said on June 12. “I’m not. I’ve never lost a 1-on-1 game. I’m not saying I’m going out there and playing. What I’m saying is … I got ridiculed for doing this s**t at the highest level for being a 1-on-1 n****. “

The former scoring champion had made it clear he wasn’t interested in putting on a show during retirement. Still, that didn’t stop Beasley from responding to Carmelo Anthony’s recent remarks. During an interview with CBS Sports, Beasley was made aware of Melo’s podcast comments. When asked how he felt about them, he didn’t hold back, offering a vivid and candid response.

“War means both sides think they can win,” Beasley began his statement. “So, I’m not mad at people saying that they think they can beat me. At the same time, eagles fly alone.” When asked if he had a certain player in mind for his next matchup, Beasley simply said, “I want to run it with everybody.”

When basketball is in your blood, it’s more than just a game; it’s a part of who you are. Everything about the sport becomes second nature, something that lives with NBA players long after retirement. For those who’ve grown up with the game, turning off that competitive edge isn’t easy, as Anthony and Beasley have shown.

Even in a casual 1-on-1 setting, that fire doesn’t fade. Competitors like Anthony and Beasley will be hooping until their bodies give out. Half a decade removed from his NBA career, Melo appears to be finished with competitive play. But if this saga continues, we could see the two face off in a future head-to-head event.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these