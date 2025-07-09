“Eagles Fly Alone”: Michael Beasley Had a Bold Response to Carmelo Anthony’s 1-on-1 Statement Days Before Calling Him Out

Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson were nothing more than high-end role players in the NBA, but both hoopers boast devastating isolation games. Both of the former wings also possess the utmost confidence in themselves, which quickly turned barbershop discussions about who would win in a 1-on-1 setting into a pay-per-view event. On June 6, The Next Chapter league hosted the highly anticipated matchup, where Beasley took down Stephenson, 31-21, winning $100k in the process.

While he didn’t have the most memorable professional career, Beasley has long been regarded as one of the best pure hoopers alive. His ability to break down defenders in isolation and score from anywhere on the court was reminiscent of Kevin Durant in his best years. The 11-year veteran believes he can beat anyone 1-on-1, even a Hall of Fame talent like Carmelo Anthony.

Melo and the 7 PM in Brooklyn crew discussed Beasley’s recent victory, with each host praising the former forward’s isolation skill set. The guys even recalled Beasley’s comment about being undefeated against LeBron James 1-on-1, which Iman Shumpert believes.

Melo clearly has great respect for Beasley and his abilities, but when a potential 1-on-1 matchup between the two was proposed, the Knicks legend was quick to shut down the possibility of him losing. Few scorers instilled more fear into their opponents than Anthony in his prime. And even in retirement, he still carries that confidence with him.

“Let me clear this up, I’m not losing a 1-on-1 game, bro,” the 10-time All-Star said on June 12. “I’m not. I’ve never lost a 1-on-1 game. I’m not saying I’m going out there and playing. What I’m saying is … I got ridiculed for doing this s**t at the highest level for being a 1-on-1 n****. “

The former scoring champion had made it clear he wasn’t interested in putting on a show during retirement. Still, that didn’t stop Beasley from responding to Carmelo Anthony’s recent remarks. During an interview with CBS Sports, Beasley was made aware of Melo’s podcast comments. When asked how he felt about them, he didn’t hold back, offering a vivid and candid response.

“War means both sides think they can win,” Beasley began his statement. “So, I’m not mad at people saying that they think they can beat me. At the same time, eagles fly alone.” When asked if he had a certain player in mind for his next matchup, Beasley simply said, “I want to run it with everybody.”