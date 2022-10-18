Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Warriors Release Availability Report for 4x NBA Champion Ahead of Ring Night

Klay Thompson is expected to suit up for Ring Night and the following game against LeBron James and the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have a huge night tonight. They are all set to raise their first-ever banner at Chase Center. For the players, it’s a moment of pride and excitement as they’d be handed out their Championship Rings.

Klay Thomspon, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala are all set to receive their 4th Ring. However, tonight is much more special to Klay. Along with receiving his 4th ring, tonight also marks the first time in the last four seasons that he’ll be playing on Opening Night.

After missing the entirety of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Klay missed the first two and a half months of action during the 2021-22 season as well. This means he hasn’t played on an opening night in the past three seasons. The question that remains is, will he play tonight?

Will Klay Thompson play tonight?

Steve Kerr and the Warriors’ medical staff have been rather careful and cautious for Klay. This is his first full offseason since 2018, and they’re slowly getting him back to action. We didn’t see him play any preseason game till the finale against the Nuggets.

Yesterday, Kerr announced that there would be a minutes restriction on Klay’s return.

Steve Kerr, no surprise, says Klay Thompson won’t get normal playing time in season opener against Lakers. “He’s not ready to play big minutes because he only had the one preseason game…We’ll build him up from here, but [medical staff] feels comfortable with where he is.” pic.twitter.com/dF1tuaqHoE — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) October 17, 2022

Even though Klay would have a minutes restriction on his first Opening Night in 3 years, he’s still pumped about Ring Night.

Klay is going to have trouble sleeping before ring night 💍 pic.twitter.com/fpqHr9UZJq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 15, 2022

Klay is all ready for his 3rd back-to-back Ring Night

The last time Klay Thompson played on an opening night was on October 17, 2018. The Golden State Warriors hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder that night. That night, the Warriors received their ring for their 2018 NBA Championship.

Before that, Klay played opening night in 2017, as the Warriors hosted the Rockets. The Warriors received their 2017 NBA Championship Rings that night. Klay will again play on his first opening night since 2018 tonight, and he’ll receive his 2022 NBA Championship ring.

After playing 32 games last season and averaging 20, Klay would be looking to return with a bang, and prove to everyone that he shouldn’t have been left off the Top-75 list.

