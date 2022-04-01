“Frank Vogel, who you fronting for? Everyone and their grandmama knows you’re done”: Los Angeles Lakers coach will still not admit their season is over, tries to put up a brave face

Frank Vogel and his rotation policies have baffled Lakers fans around the world – he stuck with his patterns even though they were not working.

Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook – put these three names together and any competent coach would come away with a championship. Not Frank Vogel though, because he currently is leading this very lot to a whopping 11th place finish. Yes, there have been injury concerns, but every team has had that.

The Clippers have had to play without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, yet they sit two places above them. It all comes down to how bad the coaching staff has been. Never has any fan seen such a dysfunctional display of coaching. This Lakers team takes so many shots beyond the arc, but not one person to rebound. This plan looks good if you were good at making those threes, but they brick them constantly.

LBJ has had to play center for long stretches this season – which shows how shambolic their recruitment and rotation policies have been. Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn signed up to play the pre-season and dip – they get paid millions to enjoy a season-long vacation in LA. Vogel will not admit their season has been a disaster – he still wants to put on a brave face.

The season of 2012-13 has repeated itself a decade on, and there’s nothing that can be done now.

Frank Vogel says that whether LeBron and AD return tomorrow is up to the training staff. “If there’s any chance those guys can be out there they will be. They want to be back as quick as they can, but those are medical decisions.” — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) April 1, 2022

Frank Vogel has to be one of the most hated men in Lakers management right now – he was winning the championship only 2 years ago

Not since LA hated Donald Sterling (ex-Clippers owner) have we seen one man get more hate in LA. Brodie has done poorly, but not everything can be pinned on him. A lot of the blame should go on Frank Vogel, who’s been at the helm of some dubious calls. Yes, Rob Pelinka is the one making the trades and bringing in new personnel, but Vogel gets his say too.

2 years ago, the Lakers were one of the most formidable teams at the rim. Both on the offense and defense. They barely let in any points compared to what they are hemorrhaging now and had one of the tallest teams in the NBA. Yes, they shot poorly from the 3 as they do now, but their interior defense made up for it. Javale McGee was the focal point of their strategy and when he was moved out, their plan crumbled.

Lakers HC Frank Vogel: “If we’re able to get into the Play-In game at full strength, we know we have a shot.” Vogel said tonight’s Jazz matchup was a crucial game, but “tomorrow’s even bigger.” The Lakers may have both LeBron and AD back Friday vs. the Pelicans. — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) April 1, 2022

This season all they had to do is re-sign Alex Caruso and get DeMar DeRozan – it was that simple. But no, they had to show that they could splash the cash and still attract the biggest names but gave no thought about how this would mess up their chemistry.

