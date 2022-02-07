“Mikal Bridges anchors the Suns defense way differently than Draymond Green does for the Warriors”: JJ Redick breaks down 4th year guard/forward’s impact on the NBA’s best team this season

JJ Redick and Tommy Alter are back for an in-person front-of-show as they discuss the Defensive Player of the Year award and the candidates. Redick speaks about Draymond’s versatility and how it helps the Warriors defensively.

Redick and Tommy also speak about other candidates such as Rudy Gobert, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mikal Bridges, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, and Alex Caruso. Redick was particularly impressed with Mikal Bridges and expressed his views on Bridges’ claim for the DPOY award.

Redick announced his retirement before the start of the 2021 season after 16 seasons in the NBA and appears as an on-air sports analyst for ESPN. He spoke about how Mikal Bridges has helped the Phoenix Suns to the second-best defensive record in the league and has established himself as a prime candidate for Defensive player of the year and the All NBA Defense first team.

JJ Redick highlights Mikal Bridges’ unique anchoring of the Phoenix Suns Defense

A few weeks ago, JJ Redick was already in praise of the Phoenix Sun’s defense and offense numbers and considers them to be the favorites for the Championship. He also spoke about Mikal Bridges’ performances and showered him with praise.

For the Suns, Mikal Bridges has had another outstanding defensive season. Throughout his fourth year in the NBA, his long arms and lateral quickness, finesse and deterrence, switchability, and shut down ability have all improved. His efforts are likely to earn him a spot on the NBA All-Defensive First Team and also the defensive player of the year award.

With Draymond sidelined due to injury and not returning until late December, games missed could play a factor in the Warriors star missing out on the award. Bridges is currently the fourth-best bet to win the award, with odds of +2100. Draymond Green (+100), Rudy Gobert (+178), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (+725) are all ahead of him. He may not be the favorite, but he is in the running.