Echoing Kevin Garnett’s Take on Anthony Edwards, Bonzi Wells Recalls the NBA’s Intense Physicality During His Portland Days

Anthony Edwards’ take about the Michael Jordan era having no skilled players apart from MJ got a lot of heat from NBA legends these past few weeks. NBA champion Kevin Garnett gave his own two cents on the level of physicality the 80s and 90s had back then, leading Rasheed Wallace and this former Trail Blazers player to vice their agreement.

On the Sheed & TylerIAm podcast, Bonzi Wells joined the two hosts to talk about the level of physicality the 90s had to offer. Drafted by the Washington Bullets, Wallace spent only a year with the team before joining Portland, where he spent a substantial amount of time with Wells.

The two former Blazers players heard what KG had to say and could not help but agree with the Celtics legend.

“I don’t think anybody in this generation could’ve played like 20 years ago…20 years ago you couldn’t get to a triple-stepback…And let’s not talk about the physicality of the game back then. Real Sh*t. Because I don’t even think half these kids in the league could’ve been on an NBA team 20 years ago.”

Garnett highlighted how the league went a bit soft to increase the scoring level in an average NBA game. And that is why players today end up doing such nifty moves on the court which begs the question of skill.

After hearing what KG had to say, Wells gave his two cents on the level of physicality, with Sheed in complete agreement.

“I’m not saying they can’t play this game but they gotta understand it was so different back then. It was so physical…I remember watching practice when I got traded to Portland and I watched practice for two days.”

Wells added, “I’m watching these dudes go at it, and man, I was shook at the crib going like, ‘Golly, man. I don’t know if I’m going to survive.’ The physicality.”

As he narrated the practice sessions within the team and described the training camps, Wallace couldn’t help but shake his head in utter disbelief since he had to go through the same transition to become what he eventually became in the league.

Not everyone agreed with KG

While many former NBA players and legends came to Garnett’s aid, agreeing with his take on the level of physicality the 90s had to offer, some were offended, with NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith the loudest voice.

Smith called out KG for attacking Anthony Edwards on his podcast a few days ago.

“Let me tell you what pissed me off. I shouldn’t say pissed off but I kinda felt a little pissed off at KG for this one thing. You ain’t got to qualify how much love you got for the young brother and y’all podcast, ain’t here to hurt nobody. Bro, you a Hall of Famer and champion…Say what you want to say as long as you ain’t attacking but you can attack what they said.”

Now, whether KG intended to attack the Timberwolves star is still unclear, but he did make a valid point on why the NBA had to go soft and how hard it was for the OG’s back in the day to perform at a high level.