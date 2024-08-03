mobile app bar

“Pump Fake Jordan Was Still Lethal”: Rasheed Wallace And Bonzi Wells Reminisce About Wizards MJ

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Pump Fake Jordan Was Still Lethal": Rasheed Wallace And Bonzi Wells Reminisce About Wizards MJ

Michael Jordan (L), Rasheed Wallace (C), and Bonzi Wells (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan’s years with the Washington Wizards are often seen in a negative light. After all, he was well past his prime at this stage of his career. Yet, if former NBA players Rasheed Wallace and Bonzi Wells are to be believed, he was still an incredible player.

Wells initially started by simply stating, “Pump fake Jordan was still lethal”. Then Wallace added to his point, speaking about his experience playing against Jordan in Washington.

Rasheed shockingly went as far as to say that the Chicago Bulls legend was more dangerous at this stage of his career. While he did admit that he had lost his athleticism, apparently he was still very much an incredible player in every other regard.

“I think he was a little bit more dangerous when he was with the Wizards. He didn’t have the athleticism that we were used to seeing MJ have. But… his angles were a little bit more sharp. You know you wasn’t going to move him, he was a strong two-guard… And his shot became more dangerous, you know? He became more solid as that veteran player”

As mentioned previously, nobody in the NBA community looks back at MJ’s time in Washington fondly. However, he was still an incredible player during his stint there.

It is likely that, much as Wallace and Wells did, most players still feared him in the NBA. Unfortunately, this couldn’t quite save his stint in Washington from disaster.

Jordan’s Washington era came to an unfortunate end

Jordan joined the Wizards as part owner and President of Basketball Operations in 2000.

Of course, he initially hoped to sit back and try to turn things for the better from the backseat. However, when things just couldn’t work out the way he wanted, he decided to become a player for the franchise in 2001.

He then played two seasons (2001-02, 2002-03) where he averaged a little over 20 points per game. However, while his performances were not bad, the team failed to get better overall.

Eventually, in 2003, Jordan stepped down from his position, with NBA Insiders claiming that the franchise had effectively fired him.

And so, while on the court, he was still magnificent. Things just couldn’t work out for him as upper management of the Washington Wizards.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these