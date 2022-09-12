Edited video of Ben Simmons knocking down consecutive 3-pointers is HILARIOUS

Ben Simmons is one of the elite players, however, his inability to knock 3-point shots has now become a laughing stock.

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Ben Simmons play organized basketball. The last we saw the Aussie in action was when he massively underperformed in the 2021 playoffs during the Sixers-Hawks series. Since then, the southpaw has missed an entire campaign and even got traded away to the Brooklyn Nets.

When healthy and suited up on the court, the former LSU Tiger is one of the best versatile players in the league. The oversized guard manages to dribble, pass, rebound, and even defend effectively. At only 26 years old (missed 2 whole seasons), Simmons has earned 3 All-Star selections, 2 All-Defensive selections, an All-NBA selection, a steals title, and the 2018 Rookie of the Year.

Despite being one of the league’s best talents, Ben has always and will continue to be attacked for his awful shooting.

NBA Reddit trolls Ben Simmons as a hilarious edited video of him hitting shots goes viral

Recently, an edited video went viral on social media. The video consisted of the then-Philly player knocking down several back-to-back 3-point shots, with hilarious past players’ reactions coming up after each shot.

Here, have a look at the video.

As soon as this hilarious clip went viral, NBA Reddit blew up with reactions.

Luckily, Ben doesn’t need to worry about perimeter shooting. Playing alongside the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry, who can light it up from beyond the arc, Simmons needs to do what he does the best – find the open man.

It’s been way too long since we have been treated to a Ben Simmons display. Hopefully, the former #1 pick doesn’t disappoint Brooklyn fans and lead them to a deep playoff run.

