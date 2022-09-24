EJ Johnson, who earned $5 million from reality TV, stopped going to church with Magic Johnson and his mother, Cookie

EJ Johnson, Magic Johnson’s son who has amassed a $5 million net worth, refused to go to church because of the church’s beliefs.

Magic Johnson has always been supportive of his son, EJ Johnson. Nearly a decade ago, the NBA world and the media in general started to dig deeper into EJ and his life. While still in his early 20s at the time, he was still figuring himself out while also figuring out how to handle being a public figure given his father is one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

As of now, it has been confirmed by EJ Johnson himself and his family that he is in fact a part of the LGBTQ+ community. It’s quite heartwarming to see everybody in his family, especially Magic, embrace him for who he is over this past decade.

Despite his father having a $600 million net worth, EJ Johnson didn’t stop himself from earning himself a living either. He has reported amassed a net worth anywhere between $3.5 million and $5 million. He did through blogs and gigs in Hollywood. His most noteworthy on screen appearance was on the reality TV show ‘Rich Kids of Beverley Hills’.

EJ Johnson stopped going to church because of the church’s beliefs.

Acceptance for who EJ Johnson was came pretty easy for most members of his family. However, it did complicate things when it came to their Christian faith. Cookie Johnson, EJ’s mother and Magic Johnson’s wife, is a Christian woman and goes to church regularly.

This was quite difficult for EJ as the religion unfortunately does not paint homosexuality in the best light. In an interview with the New York Times, he revealed he stopped going to church entirely because of what was being preached.

“I remember sitting there in sermons and hearing some less than reputable things about homosexuals,” said EJ.

This must’ve been quite tough for the parents as they were congregants of the West Angeles Church of God in Christ. However, with what Magic has said over the years about his son, it’s clear they couldn’t be happier for who he is.

