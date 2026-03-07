Emotional Victor Wembanyama Confesses Comeback Win vs. Clippers Was “Hardest Game” of His Life

Everyone thought that the game was wrapped up, but as seen more and more in the NBA with each passing day, it isn’t over till the fat lady sings. The Los Angeles Clippers were dominating the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, leading by as much as 25 points at one stage. The end result? Spurs winning by four and Victor Wembanyama feeling emotional about it.

Wembanyama is no longer a prospect. He’s carrying the Spurs to Championship aspirations, and his performance against the Clippers proved he’s ready for that.

Wembanyama’s stats weren’t mind boggling. He scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, an ordinary night from the Frenchman. But post-game he reflected on the comeback victory against the Clippers as the hardest fought win of his life so far.

“I thought I was about to pass out from the first quarter from exhaustion,” Wembanyama said in a heartfelt interview to ESPN. “That was close to being the hardest game of my life. [Even though] It might have not looked like it.”

On Friday, the Spurs faced off against the Detroit Pistons, and playing against them is not easy, even when you win by 20. The Pistons are regarded as the most physical team in the NBA this season, and it took a toll on Wembanyama, who scored 38 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, a stat line more normal for someone his caliber.

“We played a helluva game against the most physical team in the league yesterday, and played tonight against a physical team as well. I’m about to pass out,” the Spurs big man added.

Wembanyama would certainly have been looking forward to going home and getting a long, nice sleep. Back to backs are brutal, but when you’re playing difficult teams like Detroit and the Clippers on back to back nights, it gets even worse.

That said, a 25 point comeback is incredible, and as Jared Weiss of ESPN reported, Wembanyama absolutely relished the moment. Whether out of exhaustion or jubilation, Wembanyama appeared to be in tears after the game.