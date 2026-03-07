mobile app bar

Emotional Victor Wembanyama Confesses Comeback Win vs. Clippers Was “Hardest Game” of His Life

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Mar 6, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Frost Bank Center

Everyone thought that the game was wrapped up, but as seen more and more in the NBA with each passing day, it isn’t over till the fat lady sings. The Los Angeles Clippers were dominating the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, leading by as much as 25 points at one stage. The end result? Spurs winning by four and Victor Wembanyama feeling emotional about it.

Wembanyama is no longer a prospect. He’s carrying the Spurs to Championship aspirations, and his performance against the Clippers proved he’s ready for that.

Wembanyama’s stats weren’t mind boggling. He scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, an ordinary night from the Frenchman. But post-game he reflected on the comeback victory against the Clippers as the hardest fought win of his life so far.

“I thought I was about to pass out from the first quarter from exhaustion,” Wembanyama said in a heartfelt interview to ESPN. “That was close to being the hardest game of my life. [Even though] It might have not looked like it.”

On Friday, the Spurs faced off against the Detroit Pistons, and playing against them is not easy, even when you win by 20. The Pistons are regarded as the most physical team in the NBA this season, and it took a toll on Wembanyama, who scored 38 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, a stat line more normal for someone his caliber.

“We played a helluva game against the most physical team in the league yesterday, and played tonight against a physical team as well. I’m about to pass out,” the Spurs big man added.

Wembanyama would certainly have been looking forward to going home and getting a long, nice sleep. Back to backs are brutal, but when you’re playing difficult teams like Detroit and the Clippers on back to back nights, it gets even worse.

That said, a 25 point comeback is incredible, and as Jared Weiss of ESPN reported, Wembanyama absolutely relished the moment. Whether out of exhaustion or jubilation, Wembanyama appeared to be in tears after the game.

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

